The EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) requires stronger application security practices to ensure that digital products sold in the European Union are secure. Black Duck solutions help you manage software risk and achieve CRA compliance.

Software-enabled products that must comply with EU CRA requirements

Consumer software and devices

Smartphones, computers, mobile apps, smart devices, IoT devices

Infrastructure and communications

Routers, cloud platforms, networking software, APIs, telecommunication equipment

Business and industrial systems

Industrial control systems, business applications, retail technology, collaboration apps

Embedded and enabling technologies

Software libraries, SDKs, CI/CD tools, AI systems, security components

Your path to CRA compliance begins with Black Duck

Software Composition Analysis Tools Table

Ensure transparency in your software components

Automatically identify all open source and third-party dependencies; manage supply chain security, license, and quality risks; and generate complete and accurate Software Bills of Materials to provide transparency into application composition.

Learn more about Black Duck® SCA

A screenshot of the Coverity SAST UI uncovering issues discovered in code.

Uncover defects in your code

Analyze proprietary source code to detect code quality and security defects, supporting secure-by-design development.

Learn more about Coverity® Static Analysis

A screenshot of Defensics Fuzz testing UI identifying unknown vulnerabilities

Detect unknown risks in your applications

Identify unknown vulnerabilities in protocols and APIs through rigorous fault injection, validating product robustness, stability, and resilience.

Learn more about Defensics® Fuzzing

A Software Risk Manager dashboard highlighting a specific project's software risk assessment

Simplify your security testing insights

Consolidate the results of all AppSec tests performed on a product into a single system of record to provide key information to quality management systems.

Learn more about Software Risk Manager™

Learn more how we helped JDA Software

quotation mark

We’re now able to ensure that none of our products are released with open source license risks or security issues.

John Vrankovich
Principal architect, Blue Yonder

Read the full story

Learn more how we helped FPT Software

quotation mark

With Coverity SAST and Black Duck SCA solutions, we were able to achieve our safety and quality standard certifications.

Ori Leibovich
DevOps and Real-Time Development Manager, CEVA

Read the full story

Learn more how we helped JDA Software

quotation mark

Black Duck and Software Risk Manager have provided the results we’re looking for. We can get results from all the tools we use consolidated into one place, and get the results filtered down to only the information we need.

Rajesh Subramani
Application Security Engineer, CGI

Read the full story

Added benefits of CRA compliance

Increased trust and transparency

Establishing clear communication around AppSec testing practices and vulnerability management improves trust and builds transparency with your customers.

Improved risk management

Ensuring CRA compliance helps you identify and address vulnerabilities and defects in your applications.

Better development practices

Integrating security practices into the SDLC reduces the likelihood of introducing defects in your applications.

Competitive differentiation

Adopting practices in line with CRA requirements improves overall security posture, which is becoming an increasingly important buying criteria for your customers.

EU CRA resources

Black Duck Solutions for EU CRA

Download the solution guide

Key Regulations Shaping the Software Supply Chain and the Role of SCA

Download the guide

Navigating the EU CRA

Read the blog post

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

See why Black Duck is a Leader
