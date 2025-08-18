The EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) requires stronger application security practices to ensure that digital products sold in the European Union are secure. Black Duck solutions help you manage software risk and achieve CRA compliance.
Smartphones, computers, mobile apps, smart devices, IoT devices
Routers, cloud platforms, networking software, APIs, telecommunication equipment
Industrial control systems, business applications, retail technology, collaboration apps
Software libraries, SDKs, CI/CD tools, AI systems, security components
Automatically identify all open source and third-party dependencies; manage supply chain security, license, and quality risks; and generate complete and accurate Software Bills of Materials to provide transparency into application composition.
Analyze proprietary source code to detect code quality and security defects, supporting secure-by-design development.
Identify unknown vulnerabilities in protocols and APIs through rigorous fault injection, validating product robustness, stability, and resilience.
Consolidate the results of all AppSec tests performed on a product into a single system of record to provide key information to quality management systems.
We’re now able to ensure that none of our products are released with open source license risks or security issues.
John Vrankovich
Principal architect, Blue Yonder
With Coverity SAST and Black Duck SCA solutions, we were able to achieve our safety and quality standard certifications.
Ori Leibovich
DevOps and Real-Time Development Manager, CEVA
Black Duck and Software Risk Manager have provided the results we’re looking for. We can get results from all the tools we use consolidated into one place, and get the results filtered down to only the information we need.
Rajesh Subramani
Application Security Engineer, CGI
Establishing clear communication around AppSec testing practices and vulnerability management improves trust and builds transparency with your customers.
Ensuring CRA compliance helps you identify and address vulnerabilities and defects in your applications.
Integrating security practices into the SDLC reduces the likelihood of introducing defects in your applications.
Adopting practices in line with CRA requirements improves overall security posture, which is becoming an increasingly important buying criteria for your customers.