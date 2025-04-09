Black Duck dynamic application security testing (DAST) solutions identify vulnerabilities in APIs and web applications before and after deployment, helping ensure that you find security issues before hackers do.
With Black Duck, you can integrate DAST into your DevOps pipelines to fix security issues before you deploy, and continuously verify the security of applications in production.
Black Duck dynamic application security testing solutions are purpose-built to efficiently test single-page applications, JavaScript-heavy sites, APIs, and microservices at scale.
Polaris fAST Dynamic eliminates tests that distract developers with low-quality findings, while Black Duck® Continuous Dynamic expert validation ensures that only true positives are reported.
Black Duck DAST solutions provide security teams with scalable, automated scanning and expert-validated results, ensuring critical vulnerabilities are identified and prioritized efficiently.
Black Duck DAST solutions enable your development and security teams to take a "defense-in-depth" approach to security testing.
Accelerate vulnerability detection before deployment. Polaris fAST Dynamic delivers on-demand, high-speed DAST, allowing security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities early. With built-in API security testing, fAST Dynamic scans OpenAPI Specs, Postman collections, .HAR files, and GraphQL (.sdl) for full coverage.
Security leaders need actionable intelligence, not noise. Continuous Dynamic delivers high-confidence, expert-validated DAST results in live environments—eliminating false positives and providing a clear, unfiltered view of the true attack surface.
Designed for today’s complex applications and tomorrow’s attack landscape, our solutions leverage advanced scanning engines, decades of security intelligence, and expert validation to deliver precise, actionable insights—fast.
Polaris fAST Dynamic is designed from the ground up to handle the complexities of today’s applications, ensuring accurate and efficient scanning for web and API vulnerabilities.
Leverage decades of security data, advanced threat modeling, and expert human verification to ensure high-fidelity results with minimal false positives. Gain direct access to security professionals for deeper analysis and guidance.
Identify vulnerabilities that automated scanners miss with expert-led business logic assessments (BLAs). These assessments provide deep, contextual analysis of complex attack vectors unique to your applications.
Since 2016, Black Duck has been a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing. See why our customers rely on Black Duck to help them build trust in their software.
FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY
Secure your apps effectively with Black Duck DAST solutions