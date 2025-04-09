Black Duck dynamic application security testing (DAST) solutions identify vulnerabilities in APIs and web applications before and after deployment, helping ensure that you find security issues before hackers do.

Test before and after deployment

With Black Duck, you can integrate DAST into your DevOps pipelines to fix security issues before you deploy, and continuously verify the security of applications in production.

Optimize DAST for modern apps

Black Duck dynamic application security testing solutions are purpose-built to efficiently test single-page applications, JavaScript-heavy sites, APIs, and microservices at scale.

Focus on findings that matter

Polaris fAST Dynamic eliminates tests that distract developers with low-quality findings, while Black Duck® Continuous Dynamic expert validation ensures that only true positives are reported.

Comprehensive DAST for development and security teams

Black Duck DAST solutions provide security teams with scalable, automated scanning and expert-validated results, ensuring critical vulnerabilities are identified and prioritized efficiently.

  • Run scans on-demand
  • Development, QA, and security teams can initiate fast, automated scans whenever needed with Polaris fAST Dynamic, eliminating scheduling bottlenecks. A screenshot demonstrating the on-demand, self-service scanning functionality for faster, automated scans using Polaris fAST Dynamic.
  • Verify the security of APIs
  • Polaris fAST Dynamic provides comprehensive application and API scanning, with support for OpenAPI Specs, Postman collections, .HAR files, and GraphQL (.sdl). A screenshot showing how to set up comprehensive API scanning with Polaris fAST Dynamic.
  • Eliminate false positives
  • Continuous Dynamic goes beyond automation with expert validation of scan results, eliminating false positives so security teams focus on real, exploitable threats, not noise. A screenshot of a reporting dashboard on security findings using Black Duck's DAST solution, Continuous Dynamic.
  • Access expert guidance
  • The Ask-a-Question feature gives teams access to on-demand expert security guidance, while available remediation support services help teams resolve issues quickly. A screenshot of the Black Duck DAST solution's Ask a Question feature which gives users access to Black Duck experts for security guidance, onboarding, remediation, and more.
A screenshot demonstrating the on-demand, self-service scanning functionality for faster, automated scans using Polaris fAST Dynamic.
A screenshot showing how to set up comprehensive API scanning with Polaris fAST Dynamic.
A screenshot of a reporting dashboard on security findings using Black Duck's DAST solution, Continuous Dynamic.
A screenshot of the Black Duck DAST solution's Ask a Question feature which gives users access to Black Duck experts for security guidance, onboarding, remediation, and more.

Precision, speed, and scalability where you need it most

Black Duck DAST solutions enable your development and security teams to take a "defense-in-depth" approach to security testing.

During development and QA

Accelerate vulnerability detection before deployment. Polaris fAST Dynamic delivers on-demand, high-speed DAST, allowing security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities early. With built-in API security testing, fAST Dynamic scans OpenAPI Specs, Postman collections, .HAR files, and GraphQL (.sdl) for full coverage.

Learn more about Polaris fAST Dynamic

After production deployment

Security leaders need actionable intelligence, not noise. Continuous Dynamic delivers high-confidence, expert-validated DAST results in live environments—eliminating false positives and providing a clear, unfiltered view of the true attack surface.

Learn more about Continuous Dynamic

DAST optimized for complex modern applications

Designed for today’s complex applications and tomorrow’s attack landscape, our solutions leverage advanced scanning engines, decades of security intelligence, and expert validation to deliver precise, actionable insights—fast.

Purpose-built for modern applications

Polaris fAST Dynamic is designed from the ground up to handle the complexities of today’s applications, ensuring accurate and efficient scanning for web and API vulnerabilities.

Backed by 20+ years of security intelligence

Leverage decades of security data, advanced threat modeling, and expert human verification to ensure high-fidelity results with minimal false positives. Gain direct access to security professionals for deeper analysis and guidance.

Business logic assessments for advanced threat detection

Identify vulnerabilities that automated scanners miss with expert-led business logic assessments (BLAs). These assessments provide deep, contextual analysis of complex attack vectors unique to your applications.

The Black Duck advantage

Gartner Magic Quadrant AppSec

Since 2016, Black Duck has been a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing. See why our customers rely on Black Duck to help them build trust in their software.

Download full report

Customer testimonials

Quote

"We love the fact that Continuous Dynamic is production-safe, [enables us to] do authenticated scanning, and above all, that ALL of the findings are verified. And we are 99% false positives–free."

FINANCIAL FIRM

 

Quote

"Application-level protection provides us with an invaluable layer of security for our platform and customer data. Continuous Dynamic is extremely beneficial to us in reducing security vulnerabilities and risks."

FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY

 

Over 4,000 organizations worldwide trust Black Duck

Accessdata Logo
BAM Technologies Company Logo Design
Broad Institute Logo
DHS Logo
DOMA Technologies Logo
Finra Logo
Honeywell Logo
Leonardo Logo
Linx Logo
Magneti Marelli Logo
NASA Logo
Nuance Logo
Olymp Logo
Science Logic Logo
ZPE Logo
TrendMicro Logo
oppo Logo
CEVA Logo
Document Logistix Logo
CGI Logo

49 out of the Fortune 100
Software Companies

Six out of the Top 10
Financial Services Companies

Ten out of the Top 10
Technology Companies

Six out of the Top 10
Healthcare Companies

More DAST resources

Black Duck Dynamic Application Security Testing Solutions

Secure your apps effectively with Black Duck DAST solutions

2024 Software Vulnerability Snapshot Report

Learn how DAST complements other AppSec testing methods

Get a custom quote

©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved