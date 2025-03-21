"2024 Software Vulnerability Snapshot" Report

Insights into Critical Vulnerabilities from over 200,000 Application Security Scans by Black Duck

The “2024 Software Vulnerability Snapshot” report provides insights into the current state of security for web-based applications and systems, and the potential impact of security vulnerabilities on business operations in high-risk sectors such as Finance, Insurance, and Healthcare.

The annual report, now in its third year, also examines how dynamic application security testing (DAST) offers a crucial complement to other security testing methods by mimicking real-world attack scenarios.

Additionally, the report provides actionable recommendations for organizations trying to minimize their risks, including the implementation of a multifaceted security approach. 

  • Which sectors face the highest security risks—and how the size of an organization impacts its level of risk
  • Which sectors have the longest vulnerability time-to-close rates
  • Why Cryptographic Failures and Injection Vulnerabilities were the top critical-risk vulnerabilities identified
  • What potential business impact the most common vulnerabilities have
  • How organizations should prioritize their security efforts
  • Best practices for integrating DAST with static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA)

