What’s Inside





The “2024 Software Vulnerability Snapshot” report provides insights into the current state of security for web-based applications and systems, and the potential impact of security vulnerabilities on business operations in high-risk sectors such as Finance, Insurance, and Healthcare.

The annual report, now in its third year, also examines how dynamic application security testing (DAST) offers a crucial complement to other security testing methods by mimicking real-world attack scenarios.

Additionally, the report provides actionable recommendations for organizations trying to minimize their risks, including the implementation of a multifaceted security approach.

Download the "2024 Software Vulnerability Snapshot" report to learn