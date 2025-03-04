The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

2025 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis Report

Explore insights into open source security trends and recommendations for securing your software supply chain

The All-in-One Application Security Platform Optimized for DevSecOps

Whether testing one application or thousands, automate any scan, any time, anywhere, all at once

AppSec Leader for the Seventh Year in a Row

Discover why Black Duck continues to be recognized as a Leader among application security testing vendors evaluated by Gartner ®

Application Security Testing

Minimize business risk across the entire SDLC

Every business is a software business. Whether you’re selling it directly to your customers or relying on it to run your operations, Black Duck helps you protect your bottom line by building trust in your software—at the speed your business demands. 

<p>Your software is assembled as well as created. It includes more than open source and proprietary code. To build software users can trust, you must address the security of everything that goes into it.</p>

Secure your software supply chain

Building applications that users can trust requires securing everything that goes into them. Comply with supply chain requirements through comprehensive Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management and eliminate risks throughout the application development life cycle.

Protect every aspect of your software

<p>Transforming your business through software requires speed and agility. Orchestrating and correlating your tests ensures that security doesn’t slow you down, even across multiple tools and vendors.</p>

Accelerate your AI transformation

Transform your DevSecOps program to keep up with the rapid pace of modern software development, driven by increasing adoption of AI-generated code. Improve developer productivity and automate security with developer-friendly solutions that integrate across the SDLC and in CI/CD pipelines without impeding software development.

Manage risks associated with AI-generated code

 

<p>Secure software requires more than just tools. You need to align your people, processes, and technology to address security risks based on your organization’s unique policies and business objectives.</p>

Manage AppSec risk at enterprise scale

Managing risk at scale requires you to streamline application security workflows and centralize risk visibility across your business. Reduce complexity and simplify the management of your AppSec program to improve your overall risk posture.

Simplify your AppSec program

When software powers safety-critical systems, you must be able to deliver software free of defects that is reliable and compliant.

Build secure, high-quality software faster

When your software powers safety-critical systems, ensuring it’s secure and free of defects isn’t just a requirement, it’s a necessity. Deliver secure, reliable, and compliant software quickly so you can ship products that your customers can trust.

Ensure your software is reliable and secure

The recognized leader in software security

See why our customers rely on Black Duck to help them build trust in their software

A Magic Quadrant™ Leader 7 Years Running

2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Forrester Wave Leader for SCA

Black Duck is a Leader in the 2024 Forrester Wave™ for Software Composition Analysis

Forrester Wave Leader for SAST

Black Duck is a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Static Application Security Testing

Address risk based on your role

Security can’t be a solo act. From developers to CISOs and everyone in between, security is a team effort best achieved by clear roles and responsibilities, and defined outcomes.

Secure code as fast as you write it

Secure code as fast as you write it.

Build secure, high-quality, and compliant software faster and easier than ever before.

Automate testing without compromising velocity

Automate testing without compromising velocity.

Maintain speed and innovation by building security into development pipelines.

Manage Risk

Manage risk proactively and focus on what matters most.

Prioritize and act based on defined policies, automated workflows, and correlated risk insights.

The format that Citi and Black Duck developed offers a great opportunity for team training—dynamic collaboration among the attendees to apply knowledge to common situations and problems faced by the team.

Peigi Maides
VP of AppSec awareness and training program manager of CISO office, Citi

We would strongly recommend the Black Duck AST tools to all enterprises, especially those specializing in embedded systems where code quality is of paramount importance.

Do Van Khav
Chief delivery officer and executive VP, FPT Software

We’re now able to ensure that none of our products are released with open source license risks or security issues.

John Vrankovich
Principal architect, Blue Yonder

