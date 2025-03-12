Our Story

We have a storied past, but we’re driven by the future. Under Synopsys, the Software Integrity Group had extraordinary success. We grew into the most comprehensive and respected provider of application security testing solutions in the world, establishing ourselves as the industry leader. During that time, we received multiple awards and accolades from industry analysts, including being the seven-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AST.



Now, as Black Duck, we are leading the evolution of application security. We are forging a new generation of AppSec, one that combines intelligent, context-aware risk management with ever-increasing speed and simplicity. We are strengthening our commitment to help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats while enabling safe adoption of emerging technologies.



From open source and cloud to AI and quantum computing, Black Duck provides impactful and market-leading solutions, so businesses can bring their innovations and technologies to the world faster and more safely than ever before. And we will continue to help organizations address the security of everything that goes into their software, decrease risk without jeopardizing their revenue streams, and align their people, processes, and technology to manage software risk across their organizations and at every stage of their development life cycles.



We are ready to fly higher and farther than ever before. And we look forward to doing it together with our customers.