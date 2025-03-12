The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Our Mission

Software impacts every business, government, and individual in the world. Now more than ever, the security and quality of software is essential, and Black Duck is dedicated to making sure everyone can trust the software they use, sell, and buy. With bold and innovative solutions for our customers’ toughest challenges, we help organizations secure their software quickly so they can innovate safely and move their business forward. Everything we do is designed to help our customers succeed.

Over 4,000 organizations worldwide trust Black Duck

Our Story

We have a storied past, but we’re driven by the future. Under Synopsys, the Software Integrity Group had extraordinary success. We grew into the most comprehensive and respected provider of application security testing solutions in the world, establishing ourselves as the industry leader. During that time, we received multiple awards and accolades from industry analysts, including being the seven-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AST.

Now, as Black Duck, we are leading the evolution of application security. We are forging a new generation of AppSec, one that combines intelligent, context-aware risk management with ever-increasing speed and simplicity. We are strengthening our commitment to help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats while enabling safe adoption of emerging technologies.


From open source and cloud to AI and quantum computing, Black Duck provides impactful and market-leading solutions, so businesses can bring their innovations and technologies to the world faster and more safely than ever before. And we will continue to help organizations address the security of everything that goes into their software, decrease risk without jeopardizing their revenue streams, and align their people, processes, and technology to manage software risk across their organizations and at every stage of their development life cycles.

We are ready to fly higher and farther than ever before. And we look forward to doing it together with our customers.

 

Our Values

 

WE LEAD WITH INTEGRITY

We believe in acting ethically and transparently in everything we do. 

WE PUT CUSTOMERS FIRST

Our customers are at the heart of what we do every day, and we are committed to their success.

WE ARE OPEN AND RESPECTFUL

We foster an environment where all people and ideas are accepted and celebrated.

WE COLLABORATE TO INNOVATE

We are better together. By constantly collaborating with our teammates, customers, and partners, we find better solutions, faster.

