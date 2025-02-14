Our authorized solution provider partners resell Black Duck AppSec solutions as well as deliver joint AppSec solutions, integrate them into DevSecOps workflows, and help ensure an optimal customer experience. Learn about the types of solution providers, the benefits of being one, and how to apply.Learn more about solution provider partners
Black Duck collaborates with leading DevOps and DevSecOps technology organizations to create complementary joint application security solution offerings and transform how software is built, deployed, and operated. Learn about our technology alliance partners and integrations, the benefits of collaboration, and how to apply.Learn more about technology alliance partners
Black Duck strategic alliances are partnerships designed to complement and extend our leading AppSec portfolio to provide comprehensive solutions for securing the software that your customers depend on. Learn more how these solutions can integrate security without compromising development velocity and help you build trust in your software.Learn more about strategic alliance partners
Black Duck partners with leading security companies to help customers build secure, high-quality software faster.
Your application will be forwarded to a Black Duck channel development director for review. We will contact you within three business days with an update on the status of your application. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership.
Email us at [email protected].