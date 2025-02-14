The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Explore our partner ecosystem

Solution provider partners
Solution provider partners

Our authorized solution provider partners resell Black Duck AppSec solutions as well as deliver joint AppSec solutions, integrate them into DevSecOps workflows, and help ensure an optimal customer experience. Learn about the types of solution providers, the benefits of being one, and how to apply.

Learn more about solution provider partners

Technology alliance partners
Technology partners

Black Duck collaborates with leading DevOps and DevSecOps technology organizations to create complementary joint application security solution offerings and transform how software is built, deployed, and operated. Learn about our technology alliance partners and integrations, the benefits of collaboration, and how to apply.

Learn more about technology alliance partners

Strategic alliance partners
Solution provider partners

Black Duck strategic alliances are partnerships designed to complement and extend our leading AppSec portfolio to provide comprehensive solutions for securing the software that your customers depend on. Learn more how these solutions can integrate security without compromising development velocity and help you build trust in your software.

Learn more about strategic alliance partners

An award-winning partner program

CRN 2024 Channel Chiefs Aware
2024 CRN Partner Program Award
2024 CRN Partnre Program Chiefs Award
2023 CRN Women of the Channel Award
CRN 2022 Channel Chiefs Award
2023 CRN Partner Program Guide Award
2023 CRN Women on the Rise Award
2022 CRN Channel Chiefs Award
2022 CRN Partner Program Guide Award

Become an authorized Black Duck partner

Thank you for your interest in partnering with Black Duck

Black Duck partners with leading security companies to help customers build secure, high-quality software faster.

What happens after you apply

Your application will be forwarded to a Black Duck channel development director for review. We will contact you within three business days with an update on the status of your application. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership.

For questions or concerns

Email us at [email protected].

 

©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved