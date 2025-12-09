Security at the speed of AI innovation

Black Duck Signal is an agentic AI AppSec solution that combines 20+ years of security expertise with AI-driven analysis, so you can find and fix issues fast, without noise or hallucinations.

Real-time code security analysis

Analyze new code instantly and fix issues before they’re committed.

Security optimized for AI-powered development

Run security scans with natural language prompts in coding assistants and IDEs.

Language-agnostic security analysis and remediation

Get fast, accurate results for any programming language—new or old.

AI-driven security for modern dev teams

An animated image of how Signal delivers code security scans directly in Claude Code AI coding assistant.

Integration with AI coding assistants

Signal connects with popular AI coding assistants including Claude Code, Google Gemini, and GitHub Copilot via Model Context Protocol (MCP), so you can run security scans directly in your AI-driven workflows.

Your agentic AppSec team on demand

Role- and task-based agents extend your team, so you can find and fix security issues and defects in human- and AI-generated code.

Fast, incremental analysis of new code

Signal secures code as it’s created, so developers and coding assistants can review and apply verified fixes before it’s checked in.

An image of critical issues discovered using built-in exploitability analysis with Signal.

Less noise, more clear insights

Built-in exploitability analysis eliminates false positives and low-risk findings, so teams can focus on critical issues.

Secure code in any language

Signal’s LLM-based analysis detects code defects in any language, from COBOL to Java to Rust, so you stay secure even when adopting the latest programming language.

