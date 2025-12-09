Black Duck Signal™ is an agentic AI AppSec solution that combines 20+ years of security expertise with AI-driven analysis, so you can find and fix issues fast, without noise or hallucinations.
Real-time code security analysis
Security optimized for AI-powered development
Language-agnostic security analysis and remediation
Signal connects with popular AI coding assistants including Claude Code, Google Gemini, and GitHub Copilot via Model Context Protocol (MCP), so you can run security scans directly in your AI-driven workflows.
Role- and task-based agents extend your team, so you can find and fix security issues and defects in human- and AI-generated code.
Signal secures code as it’s created, so developers and coding assistants can review and apply verified fixes before it’s checked in.
Built-in exploitability analysis eliminates false positives and low-risk findings, so teams can focus on critical issues.
Signal’s LLM-based analysis detects code defects in any language, from COBOL to Java to Rust, so you stay secure even when adopting the latest programming language.