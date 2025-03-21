Global State of DevSecOps 2024

Insights and Trends in Software Security Testing from Black Duck

It is a time of radical change in software development as organizations in every industry seek robust, efficient security processes that can keep pace with AI-assisted coding. It’s clear that DevSecOps is at a critical juncture.

Although the vast majority of organizations are using AI tools in some capacity for software development, confidence in securing AI-generated code is very low. Additionally, there are ongoing challenges of integrating security practices without impeding agility, and a complex testing environment that creates integration challenges, noise, and alert fatigue.

The “Global State of DevSecOps 2024” report provides a comprehensive analysis of trends, challenges, and opportunities while offering actionable insights for organizations seeking solutions to these challenges.

  • How widespread AI-assisted development is around the world
  • How security is—or isn’t— keeping pace with AI-generated code
  • Security parallels between AI-generated code and open source
  • How “noisy” security test results are
  • Key trends shaping the future of DevSecOps
Although 85% of respondents to our survey have some measures in place to address the challenges posed by AI-generated code, only 24% are very confident in their policies and processes for testing such code."

