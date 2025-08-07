No matter what stage of the application security maturity journey you’re at, you'll have questions. You need to know what’s working, what isn’t, how to get started, how to evolve, and how to thrive.
Let our team help provide the answers.
When you participate in a BSIMM assessment, Black Duck provides a scorecard outlining the current state of your full application security program. With benchmarking spanning 4 common domains, 12 practices, and 200+ metrics, it’s easy for you to see how your AppSec program ranks when compared against that of your peers.
A MAP provides a step-by-step plan with actionable guidance to help you prioritize security program funding, streamline resources, and reduce the overall risks of application vulnerabilities. Each plan delivers a roadmap for security that includes design and implementation guidance for new software security programs (SSPs), open source, CI/CD, cloud, DevSecOps, and more.
For over a decade, the Building Security In Maturity Model (BSIMM) report has provided a measuring stick and blueprint to help CISOs and security teams compare the maturity of their programs against those of their peers. Measurements and benchmark data is derived from organizations participating in the BSIMM, so it provides a direct line of sight into the real AppSec program strategies being practiced today. The BSIMM report provides a reference for AppSec maturity assessments, serves as a community for connecting security professionals, and is the driving model to help form remediation action plans.