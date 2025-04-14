The software your development teams are building is increasingly sophisticated and being delivered faster than ever. Securing it requires automated application security testing (AST), streamlined policies, and AI-powered remediation to meet unprecedented scale.
Black Duck enterprise application security solutions help reduce the complexity of securing your applications so you can build fast without sacrificing security.
Most enterprises have hundreds of applications that are being tested by dozens of disparate tools, making it difficult to manage, support, prioritize, and report on overall application risk.
Implementing a simple, modern AST solution like Black Duck Polaris™ Platform enables teams to integrate and automate testing, from the IDE and SCM to remediation workflows, while maintaining full visibility into application risk.
Onboard projects from SCM repos, integrate with your existing DevOps tools, and scan with market-leading SAST, SCA, and DAST—all in one unified platform.
Define and automate security controls, intelligently prioritize the critical issues that matter to your business, and get a single view into all your AppSec risk with built-in dashboards.
Scale AppSec activities with powerful, industry-leading AST engines, rapid scanning on PR and code changes, and AI that simplifies and speeds vulnerability management.
Teams need an automated way to onboard applications directly from their SCMs to ensure complete scanning coverage, quickly.
Organizations have lots of apps, projects, and SCM repos—and new branches are constantly being added or updated. The Polaris platform automatically onboards new projects/branches from your SCM repos and provides automated scanning and analysis without manual intervention.
Teams need to implement consistent policies and enforce controls across the SDLC.
The Polaris platform simplifies policy definition and enforcement by enabling security teams to centrally define policies that leverage specific context, like issue criticality, to automatically kick off security actions. Customizable workflows can be integrated directly within developer workstreams to make critical security activities seamless and efficient.
Teams need a centralized view of security issues to quickly understand, prioritize, and fix the most critical risks.
AppSec teams are overwhelmed with a massive number of vulnerabilities, making it difficult to identify and prioritize the most critical issues. The Polaris platform prioritizes issues across SAST, SCA, and DAST to ensure critical issues are remediated, reduce findings backlogs, and better align enterprise application security and development effort.
Polaris Assist, our AI-powered application security assistant, combines insights from decades of real-world data—including secure coding patterns, vulnerability detection rules, and an open source knowledgebase—with a powerful LLM to provide security and development teams with easy-to-understand summaries of detected vulnerabilities, AI-generated code fix recommendations, and other insights to help them build secure software faster.
When software risk is business risk, teams need actionable, real-time risk insights.
Auditing software and its components is an enormous task. There are thousands of sources subject to rapid cycles of change. Polaris provides simple dashboards that show your most vulnerable applications and your overall risk posture at any point in time.
Modern software development requires powerful and adaptable application security.
Large applications running on modern architectures with complicated configurations require customized scanning, tailored to the risk profile of each application. The cloud-based Polaris platform performs multiple concurrent types of AST automatically, from rapid IDE-based scans on code change to full analysis when required. Powerful analysis, backed by powerful scan engines, enables you to perform any scan, at any depth, at any time your business requires.
