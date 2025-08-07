Coverity® Static Analysis provides comprehensive code scanning that empowers developers and security teams to deliver high-quality software that complies with security, functional safety, and industry standards.
Find and fix code quality and security issues that span multiple files and libraries across even the largest codebases.
Track and prioritize the issues that matter to your business, with broad coverage for security and industry standards including OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, MISRA, CERT C/C++/Java, etc.
Analyze applications of any size, even those with thousands of developers and tens of millions of lines of code.
Coverity makes it easy to track and manage compliance with the coding standards that matter to your business. Built-in reports provide insight into issue types and severity to help prioritize remediation efforts and track progress toward each standard across teams and projects.
Coverity provides comprehensive analysis for 22 programming languages, more than 200 frameworks, and many popular infrastructure-as-code platforms and file formats.
Learn more about Coverity language support and CWE coverage.
The Code Sight™ IDE plugin extends Coverity analysis to the developer desktop, enabling them to find and fix quality and security defects as they code.
Fast and accurate incremental analysis runs in the background to minimize disruption, giving developers real-time results, including CWE information, remediation guidance, and relevant security training, directly within the IDE.
Integrate: Find and fix defects without leaving your favorite tools, thanks to integrations into popular IDE, SCM, CI, and issue-tracking systems.
Automate: Trigger scans on code commits and pull requests to uncover issues early, without impacting releases.
Scale: Expand to cover your full portfolio of applications and the teams that support them.
Coverity is very effective, fast and supportable. The documentation is complete and clear, it helps a lot in code preparation and support processes."
Devops Engineer|
Telecommunication
The Black Duck Polaris® Platform brings together the market-leading SAST and SCA engines that power Coverity and Black Duck® SCA into an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and highly scalable SaaS solution, optimized for the needs of modern DevSecOps.
Discover how Coverity customers reduce risk, ensure application resiliency, and rapidly deliver new functionality to market.