Coverity® Static Analysis provides comprehensive code scanning that empowers developers and security teams to deliver high-quality software that complies with security, functional safety, and industry standards.

Uncover complex defects

Find and fix code quality and security issues that span multiple files and libraries across even the largest codebases.

Ensure compliance

Track and prioritize the issues that matter to your business, with broad coverage for security and industry standards including OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, MISRA, CERT C/C++/Java, etc.

Scan with confidence

Analyze applications of any size, even those with thousands of developers and tens of millions of lines of code.

Drive compliance with security and coding standards

Coverity makes it easy to track and manage compliance with the coding standards that matter to your business. Built-in reports provide insight into issue types and severity to help prioritize remediation efforts and track progress toward each standard across teams and projects.

Popular programming languages and frameworks for code scanning tools, including C++, Java, Python and others

Broad and deep language support to improve code quality and security

Coverity provides comprehensive analysis for 22 programming languages, more than 200 frameworks, and many popular infrastructure-as-code platforms and file formats.

Learn more about Coverity language support and CWE coverage.

Empower developers to build better code without slowing them down

The Code Sight™ IDE plugin extends Coverity analysis to the developer desktop, enabling them to find and fix quality and security defects as they code.

Fast and accurate incremental analysis runs in the background to minimize disruption, giving developers real-time results, including CWE information, remediation guidance, and relevant security training, directly within the IDE.

Download the datasheetLearn more about Code Sight

Automate within developer workflows

Integrate: Find and fix defects without leaving your favorite tools, thanks to integrations into popular IDE, SCM, CI, and issue-tracking systems.

Automate: Trigger scans on code commits and pull requests to uncover issues early, without impacting releases.

Scale: Expand to cover your full portfolio of applications and the teams that support them.

Build security into your SDLC

Coverity is very effective, fast and supportable. The documentation is complete and clear, it helps a lot in code preparation and support processes."

Devops Engineer

|

Telecommunication

Forrester Wave SAST Leader
Cloud-based code scanning tools diagram showing security, automation, and monitoring integration

Looking for an integrated, cloud-based AST solution? Check out Polaris.

The Black Duck Polaris®  Platform brings together the market-leading SAST and SCA engines that power Coverity and Black Duck® SCA into an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and highly scalable SaaS solution, optimized for the needs of modern DevSecOps.

Learn more

Trusted analysis for complex software

Discover how Coverity customers reduce risk, ensure application resiliency, and rapidly deliver new functionality to market.

play button

Learn more about Coverity

Datasheet

Coverity Static Analysis Datasheet

Learn more
Forrester Wave Leader for SAST

The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q3 2023

Learn more
Gartner

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Learn more
MEGA

Cryptsoft

Improving scan speeds while maintaining CI development velocity with Coverity

Learn more
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved