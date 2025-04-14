Rule Rule Name Category

Rule 0-1-1 A project shall not contain unreachable code. Required

Rule 0-1-2 A project shall not contain infeasible paths. Required

Rule 0-1-3 A project shall not contain unused variables. Required

Rule 0-1-4 A project shall not contain non-volatile POD variables having only one use. Required

Rule 0-1-5 A project shall not contain unused type declarations. Required

Rule 0-1-6 A project shall not contain instances of non-volatile variables being given values that are never subsequently used. Required

Rule 0-1-7 The value returned by a function having a non-void return type that is not an overloaded operator shall always be used. Required

Rule 0-1-8 All functions with void return type shall have external side effect(s). Required

Rule 0-1-9 There shall be no dead code. Required

Rule 0-1-10 Defined functions shall be called at least once. Required

Rule 0-1-11 There shall be no unused parameters (named or unnamed) in non-virtual functions. Required

Rule 0-1-12 There shall be no unused parameters (named or unnamed) in the set of parameters for a virtual function and all the functions that override it. Required

Rule 0-2-1 An object shall not be assigned to an overlapping object. Required

Rule 0-3-2 If a function returns error information, then that error information shall be tested. Required

Rule 2-3-1 Trigraphs shall not be used. Required

Rule 2-5-1 Digraphs should not be used. Advisory

Rule 2-7-1 The character sequence /* shall not be used within a C-style comment. Required

Rule 2-7-2 Sections of code should not be "commented out" using C-style comments. Required

Rule 2-7-3 Sections of code should not be "commented out" using C++ comments. Advisory

Rule 2-10-1 Different identifiers shall be typographically unambiguous. Required

Rule 2-10-2 Identifiers declared in an inner scope shall not hide an identifier declared in an outer scope. Required

Rule 2-10-3 A typedef name (including qualification, if any) shall be a unique identifier. Required

Rule 2-10-4 A class, union or enum name (including qualification, if any) shall be a unique identifier. Required

Rule 2-10-5 The identifier name of a non-member object or function with static storage duration should not be reused. Advisory

Rule 2-10-6 If an identifier refers to a type, it shall not also refer to an object or a function in the same scope. Required

Rule 2-13-1 Only those escape sequences that are defined in ISO/IEC 14882:2003 shall be used. Required

Rule 2-13-2 Octal constants (other than zero) and octal escape sequences (other than "\0") shall not be used. Required

Rule 2-13-3 A "U" suffix shall be applied to all octal or hexadecimal integer literals of unsigned type. Required

Rule 2-13-4 Literal suffixes shall be upper case. Required

Rule 2-13-5 Narrow and wide string literals shall not be concatenated. Required

Rule 3-1-1 It shall be possible to include any header file in multiple translation units without violating the One Definition Rule. Required

Rule 3-1-2 Functions shall not be declared at block scope. Required

Rule 3-1-3 When an array is declared, its size shall either be stated explicitly or defined implicitly by initialization. Required

Rule 3-2-1 All declarations of an object or function shall have compatible types. Required

Rule 3-2-2 The One Definition Rule shall not be violated. Required

Rule 3-2-3 A type, object or function that is used in multiple translation units shall be declared in one and only one file. Required

Rule 3-2-4 An identifier with external linkage shall have exactly one external definition. Required

Rule 3-3-1 Objects or functions with external linkage shall be declared in a header file. Required

Rule 3-3-2 If a function has internal linkage then all re-declarations shall include the static storage class specifier. Required

Rule 3-4-1 An identifier declared to be an object or type shall be defined in a block that minimizes its visibility. Required

Rule 3-9-1 The types used for an object, a function return type, or a function parameter shall be token-for-token identical in all declarations and re-declarations. Required

Rule 3-9-2 Typedefs that indicate size and signedness should be used in place of the basic numerical types. Advisory

Rule 3-9-3 The underlying bit representations of floating-point values shall not be used. Required

Rule 4-5-1 Expressions with type bool shall not be used as operands to built-in operators other than the assignment operator =, the logical operators &&, ||, !, the equality operators == and !=, the unary & operator, and the conditional operator. Required

Rule 4-5-2 Expressions with type enum shall not be used as operands to built-in operators other than the subscript operator [ ], the assignment operator =, the equality operators == and !=, the unary & operator, and the relational operators <, <=, >, >=. Required

Rule 4-5-3 Expressions with type (plain) char and wchar_t shall not be used as operands to built-in operators other than the assignment operator =, the equality operators == and !=, and the unary & operator. Required

Rule 4-10-1 NULL shall not be used as an integer value. Required

Rule 4-10-2 Literal zero (0) shall not be used as the null-pointer constant. Required

Rule 5-0-1 The value of an expression shall be the same under any order of evaluation that the standard permits. Required

Rule 5-0-2 Limited dependence should be placed on C++ operator precedence rules in expressions. Advisory

Rule 5-0-3 A cvalue expression shall not be implicitly converted to a different underlying type. Required

Rule 5-0-4 An implicit integral conversion shall not change the signedness of the underlying type. Required

Rule 5-0-5 There shall be no implicit floating-integral conversions. Required

Rule 5-0-6 An implicit integral or floating-point conversion shall not reduce the size of the underlying type. Required

Rule 5-0-7 There shall be no explicit floating-integral conversions of a cvalue expression. Required

Rule 5-0-8 An explicit integral or floating-point conversion shall not increase the size of the underlying type of a cvalue expression. Required

Rule 5-0-9 An explicit integral conversion shall not change the signedness of the underlying type of a cvalue expression. Required

Rule 5-0-10 If the bitwise operators ~ and << are applied to an operand with an underlying type of unsigned char or unsigned short, the result shall be immediately cast to the underlying type of the operand. Required

Rule 5-0-11 The plain char type shall only be used for the storage and use of character values. Required

Rule 5-0-12 Signed char and unsigned char type shall only be used for the storage and use of numeric values. Required

Rule 5-0-13 The condition of an if-statement and the condition of an iteration-statement shall have type bool. Required

Rule 5-0-14 The first operand of a conditional-operator shall have type bool. Required

Rule 5-0-15 Array indexing shall be the only allowed form of pointer arithmetic. Required

Rule 5-0-16 A pointer operand and any pointer resulting from pointer arithmetic using that operand shall both address elements of the same array. Required

Rule 5-0-17 Subtraction between pointers shall only be applied to pointers that address elements of the same array. Required

Rule 5-0-18 The relational operators >, >=, < and <= shall not be applied to objects of pointer type, except where they point to the same array. Required

Rule 5-0-19 The declaration of objects shall contain no more than two levels of pointer indirection. Required

Rule 5-0-20 Non-constant operands to a binary bitwise operator shall have the same underlying type. Required

Rule 5-0-21 Bitwise operators shall only be applied to operands of unsigned underlying type. Required

Rule 5-2-1 Each operand of a logical && or || shall be a postfix-expression. Required

Rule 5-2-2 A pointer to a virtual base class shall only be cast to a pointer to a derived class by means of dynamic_cast. Required

Rule 5-2-3 Casts from a base class to a derived class should not be performed on polymorphic types. Advisory

Rule 5-2-4 C-style casts (other than void casts) and functional notation casts (other than explicit constructor calls) shall not be used. Required

Rule 5-2-5 A cast shall not remove any const or volatile qualification from the type of a pointer or reference. Required

Rule 5-2-6 A cast shall not convert a pointer to a function to any other pointer type, including a pointer to function type. Required

Rule 5-2-7 An object with pointer type shall not be converted to an unrelated pointer type, either directly or indirectly. Required

Rule 5-2-8 An object with integer type or pointer to void type shall not be converted to an object with pointer type. Required

Rule 5-2-9 A cast should not convert a pointer type to an integral type. Advisory

Rule 5-2-10 The increment (++) and decrement (--) operators should not be mixed with other operators in an expression. Advisory

Rule 5-2-11 The comma operator, && operator and the || operator shall not be overloaded. Required

Rule 5-2-12 An identifier with array type passed as a function argument shall not decay to a pointer. Required

Rule 5-3-1 Each operand of the ! operator, the logical && or the logical || operators shall have type bool. Required

Rule 5-3-2 The unary minus operator shall not be applied to an expression whose underlying type is unsigned. Required

Rule 5-3-3 The unary & operator shall not be overloaded. Required

Rule 5-3-4 Evaluation of the operand to the sizeof operator shall not contain side effects. Required

Rule 5-8-1 The right-hand operand of a shift operator shall lie between zero and one less than the width in bits of the underlying type of the left-hand operand. Required

Rule 5-14-1 The right hand operand of a logical && or || operator shall not contain side effects. Required

Rule 5-18-1 The comma operator shall not be used. Required

Rule 5-19-1 Evaluation of constant unsigned integer expressions should not lead to wrap-around. Advisory

Rule 6-2-1 Assignment operators shall not be used in sub-expressions. Required

Rule 6-2-2 Floating-point expressions shall not be directly or indirectly tested for equality or inequality. Required

Rule 6-2-3 Before preprocessing, a null statement shall only occur on a line by itself; it may be followed by a comment provided that the first character following the null statement is a white-space character. Required

Rule 6-3-1 The statement forming the body of a switch, while, do ... while or for statement shall be a compound statement. Required

Rule 6-4-1 An if ( condition ) construct shall be followed by a compound statement. The else keyword shall be followed by either a compound statement, or another if statement. Required

Rule 6-4-2 All if ... else if constructs shall be terminated with an else statement. Required

Rule 6-4-3 A switch statement shall be a well-formed switch statement. Required

Rule 6-4-4 A switch-label shall only be used when the most closely-enclosing compound statement is the body of a switch statement. Required

Rule 6-4-5 An unconditional throw or break statement shall terminate every non-empty switch-clause. Required

Rule 6-4-6 The final clause of a switch statement shall be the default-clause. Required

Rule 6-4-7 The condition of a switch statement shall not have bool type. Required

Rule 6-4-8 Every switch statement shall have at least one case clause. Required

Rule 6-5-1 A for loop shall contain a single loop-counter which shall not have floating type. Required

Rule 6-5-2 If loop-counter is not modified by -- or ++, then within condition, the loop-counter shall only be used as an operand to <=, <, > or >=. Required

Rule 6-5-3 The loop-counter shall not be modified within condition or statement. Required

Rule 6-5-4 The loop-counter shall be modified by one of: --, ++, -=n, or +=n; where n remains constant for the duration of the loop. Required

Rule 6-5-5 A loop-control-variable other than loop-counter shall not be modified within condition or expression. Required

Rule 6-5-6 A loop-control-variable other than the loop-counter which is modified in statement shall have type bool. Required

Rule 6-6-1 Any label referenced by a goto statement shall be declared in the same block, or in any block enclosing the goto statement. Required

Rule 6-6-2 The goto statement shall jump to a label declared later in the same function. Required

Rule 6-6-3 The continue statement shall only be used within a well-formed for loop. Required

Rule 6-6-4 For any iteration statement there shall be no more than one break or goto statement used for loop termination. Required

Rule 6-6-5 A function shall have a single point of exit at the end of the function. Required

Rule 7-1-1 A variable that is not modified shall be const qualified. Required

Rule 7-1-2 A pointer or reference parameter in a function shall be declared as pointer to const or reference to const if the corresponding object is not modified. Required

Rule 7-2-1 An expression with enum underlying type shall only have values corresponding to the enumerators of the enumeration. Required

Rule 7-3-1 Global namespace shall only contain main, namespace declarations and extern declarations. Required

Rule 7-3-2 The identifier main shall not be used for a function other than the global function main. Required

Rule 7-3-3 There shall be no unnamed namespaces in header files. Required

Rule 7-3-4 using-directives shall not be used. Required

Rule 7-3-5 Multiple declarations for an identifier in the same namespace shall not straddle a using-declaration for that identifier. Required

Rule 7-3-6 using-directives and using-declarations (excluding class scope or function scope using-declarations) shall not be used in header files. Required

Rule 7-4-2 Assembler instructions shall only be introduced using the asm declaration. Required

Rule 7-4-3 Assembly language shall be encapsulated and isolated. Required

Rule 7-5-1 A function shall not return a reference or a pointer to an automatic variable (including parameters), defined within the function. Required

Rule 7-5-2 The address of an object with automatic storage shall not be assigned to another object that may persist after the first object has ceased to exist. Required

Rule 7-5-3 A function shall not return a reference or a pointer to a parameter that is passed by reference or const reference. Required

Rule 7-5-4 Functions should not call themselves, either directly or indirectly. Advisory

Rule 8-0-1 An init-declarator-list or a member-declarator-list shall consist of a single init-declarator or member-declarator respectively. Required

Rule 8-3-1 Parameters in an overriding virtual function shall either use the same default arguments as the function they override, or else shall not specify any default arguments. Required

Rule 8-4-1 Functions shall not be defined using the ellipsis notation. Required

Rule 8-4-2 The identifiers used for the parameters in a redeclaration of a function shall be identical to those in the declaration. Required

Rule 8-4-3 All exit paths from a function with non-void return type shall have an explicit return statement with an expression. Required

Rule 8-4-4 A function identifier shall either be used to call the function or it shall be preceded by &. Required

Rule 8-5-1 All variables shall have a defined value before they are used. Required

Rule 8-5-2 Braces shall be used to indicate and match the structure in the non-zero initialisation of arrays and structures. Required

Rule 8-5-3 In an enumerator list, the = construct shall not be used to explicitly initialize members other than the first, unless all items are explicitly initialized. Required

Rule 9-3-1 const member functions shall not return non-const pointers or references to class-data. Required

Rule 9-3-2 Member functions shall not return non-const handles to class-data. Required

Rule 9-3-3 If a member function can be made static then it shall be made static, otherwise if it can be made const then it shall be made const. Required

Rule 9-5-1 Unions shall not be used. Required

Rule 9-6-2 Bit-fields shall be either bool type or an explicitly unsigned or signed integral type. Required

Rule 9-6-3 Bit-fields shall not have enum type. Required

Rule 9-6-4 Named bit-fields with signed integer type shall have a length of more than one bit. Required

Rule 10-1-1 Classes should not be derived from virtual bases. Advisory

Rule 10-1-2 A base class shall only be declared virtual if it is used in a diamond hierarchy. Required

Rule 10-1-3 An accessible base class shall not be both virtual and non-virtual in the same hierarchy. Required

Rule 10-2-1 All accessible entity names within a multiple inheritance hierarchy should be unique. Advisory

Rule 10-3-1 There shall be no more than one definition of each virtual function on each path through the inheritance hierarchy. Required

Rule 10-3-2 Each overriding virtual function shall be declared with the virtual keyword. Required

Rule 10-3-3 A virtual function shall only be overridden by a pure virtual function if it is itself declared as pure virtual. Required

Rule 11-0-1 Member data in non-POD class types shall be private. Required

Rule 12-1-1 An object's dynamic type shall not be used from the body of its constructor or destructor. Required

Rule 12-1-2 All constructors of a class should explicitly call a constructor for all of its immediate base classes and all virtual base classes. Advisory

Rule 12-1-3 All constructors that are callable with a single argument of fundamental type shall be declared explicit. Required

Rule 12-8-1 A copy constructor shall only initialize its base classes and the non-static members of the class of which it is a member. Required

Rule 12-8-2 The copy assignment operator shall be declared protected or private in an abstract class. Required

Rule 14-5-1 A non-member generic function shall only be declared in a namespace that is not an associated namespace. Required

Rule 14-5-2 A copy constructor shall be declared when there is a template constructor with a single parameter that is a generic parameter. Required

Rule 14-5-3 A copy assignment operator shall be declared when there is a template assignment operator with a parameter that is a generic parameter. Required

Rule 14-6-1 In a class template with a dependent base, any name that may be found in that dependent base shall be referred to using a qualified-id or this->. Required

Rule 14-6-2 The function chosen by overload resolution shall resolve to a function declared previously in the translation unit. Required

Rule 14-7-1 All class templates, function templates, class template member functions and class template static members shall be instantiated at least once. Required

Rule 14-7-2 For any given template specialization, an explicit instantiation of the template with the template-arguments used in the specialization shall not render the program ill-formed. Required

Rule 14-7-3 All partial and explicit specializations for a template shall be declared in the same file as the declaration of their primary template. Required

Rule 14-8-1 Overloaded function templates shall not be explicitly specialized. Required

Rule 14-8-2 The viable function set for a function call should either contain no function specializations, or only contain function specializations. Advisory

Rule 15-0-2 An exception object should not have pointer type. Advisory

Rule 15-0-3 Control shall not be transferred into a try or catch block using a goto or a switch statement. Required

Rule 15-1-1 The assignment-expression of a throw statement shall not itself cause an exception to be thrown. Required

Rule 15-1-2 NULL shall not be thrown explicitly. Required

Rule 15-1-3 An empty throw (throw;) shall only be used in the compound-statement of a catch handler. Required

Rule 15-3-1 Exceptions shall be raised only after start-up and before termination of the program. Required

Rule 15-3-2 There should be at least one exception handler to catch all otherwise unhandled exceptions. Advisory

Rule 15-3-3 Handlers of a function-try-block implementation of a class constructor or destructor shall not reference nonstatic members from this class or its bases. Required

Rule 15-3-4 Each exception explicitly thrown in the code shall have a handler of a compatible type in all call paths that could lead to that point. Required

Rule 15-3-5 A class type exception shall always be caught by reference. Required

Rule 15-3-6 Where multiple handlers are provided in a single try-catch statement or function-try-block for a derived class and some or all of its bases, the handlers shall be ordered most-derived to base class. Required

Rule 15-3-7 Where multiple handlers are provided in a single try-catch statement or function-try-block, any ellipsis (catch-all) handler shall occur last. Required

Rule 15-4-1 If a function is declared with an exception-specification, then all declarations of the same function (in other translation units) shall be declared with the same set of type-ids. Required

Rule 15-5-1 A class destructor shall not exit with an exception. Required

Rule 15-5-2 Where a function's declaration includes an exception specification, the function shall only be capable of throwing exceptions of the indicated type(s). Required

Rule 15-5-3 The terminate() function shall not be called implicitly. Required

Rule 16-0-1 #include directives in a file shall only be preceded by other preprocessor directives or comments. Required

Rule 16-0-2 Macros shall only be #defined or #undefd in the global namespace. Required

Rule 16-0-3 #undef shall not be used. Required

Rule 16-0-4 Function-like macros shall not be defined. Required

Rule 16-0-5 Arguments to a function-like macro shall not contain tokens that look like preprocessing directives. Required

Rule 16-0-6 In the definition of a function-like macro, each instance of a parameter shall be enclosed in parentheses, unless it is used as the operand of # or ##. Required

Rule 16-0-7 Undefined macro identifiers shall not be used in #if or #elif preprocessor directives, except as operands to the defined operator. Required

Rule 16-0-8 If the # token appears as the first token on a line, then it shall be immediately followed by a preprocessing token. Required

Rule 16-1-1 The defined preprocessor operator shall only be used in one of the two standard forms. Required

Rule 16-1-2 All #else, #elif and #endif preprocessor directives shall reside in the same file as the #if or #ifdef directive to which they are related. Required

Rule 16-2-1 The pre-processor shall only be used for file inclusion and include guards. Required

Rule 16-2-2 C++ macros shall only be used for include guards, type qualifiers, or storage class specifiers. Required

Rule 16-2-3 Include guards shall be provided. Required

Rule 16-2-4 The ', ", /* or // characters shall not occur in a header file name. Required

Rule 16-2-5 The \ character should not occur in a header file name. Advisory

Rule 16-2-6 The #include directive shall be followed by either a or "filename" sequence. Required

Rule 16-3-1 There shall be at most one occurrence of the # or ## operators in a single macro definition. Required

Rule 16-3-2 The # and ## operators should not be used. Advisory

Rule 17-0-1 Reserved identifiers, macros and functions in the standard library shall not be defined, redefined or undefined. Required

Rule 17-0-2 The names of standard library macros and objects shall not be reused. Required

Rule 17-0-3 The names of standard library functions shall not be overridden. Required

Rule 17-0-5 The setjmp macro and the longjmp function shall not be used. Required

Rule 18-0-1 C++ libraries with corresponding C compatible libraries must use the C++ version. Required

Rule 18-0-2 The library functions atof, atoi and atol from library shall not be used. Required

Rule 18-0-3 The library functions abort, exit, getenv and system from library shall not be used. Required

Rule 18-0-4 The time handling functions of library shall not be used. Required

Rule 18-0-5 The unbounded functions of library shall not be used. Required

Rule 18-2-1 The macro offsetof shall not be used. Required

Rule 18-4-1 Dynamic heap memory allocation shall not be used. Required

Rule 18-7-1 The signal handling facilities of shall not be used. Required

Rule 19-3-1 The error indicator errno shall not be used. Required