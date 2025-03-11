The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Development and DevOps Integrations

Effective DevSecOps requires AppSec integration at each stage in the software development life cycle, and delivering security risk insight directly into the hands of the people who need it to fix issues, without breaking established workflows. ​

Black Duck solutions for application security testing and software composition analysis integrate into CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows to derive actionable security risk data and automate mechanisms to help you build secure, high-quality software faster.​

Source code management (SCM) integrations

GitHub

GitHub

coverity polaris black duck

Azure DevOps Server

Azure DevOps

polaris coverity black duck seeker

Azure Repos

Azure Repos

coverity

Bitbucker

Bitbucket

coverity software risk manager

GitLab

GitLab

coverity polaris black duck

Integrated development environment (IDE) integrations

Android Studio

Android Studio

coverity

PhpStorm

PhpStorm

code sight coverity

Visual Studio

Visual Studio

software risk manager coverity code sight

Eclipse IDE

Eclipse IDE

software risk manager coverity code sight

PyCharm

PyCharm

code sight coverity

Visual Studio Code

Visual Studio Code

coverity code sight

IBM Engineering Workflow Management

IBM Engineering Workflow Management

coverity

QNX Momentics Tool Suite

QNX Momentics Tool Suite

coverity

WebStorm

WebStorm

code sight coverity

IntelliJ IDEA

IntelliJ IDEA

software risk manager coverity code sight

RubyMine

RubyMine

code sight coverity

Wind River Workbench

Wind River Workbench

coverity

Package manager integrations

Bazel

Bazel

black duck

Composer

Composer

black duck

Go Module CLI

Go Module CLI

black duck

Maven

Maven

coverity black duck

Pip

Pip

black duck

Yarn

Yarn

coverity black duck

Bower

Bower

coverity

Comprehensive Perl Archive Network (CPAN)

Comprehensive Perl Archive Network (CPAN)

black duck

Go Vndr

Go Vndr

black duck

NPM Logo - JavaScript Package Manager

npm

coverity black duck

Poetry

Poetry

black duck

Yocto Project (YP)

Yocto Project (YP)

black duck

Cargo

Cargo

black duck

Conan

Conan

black duck

Gogradle

Gogradle

black duck

NuGet

NuGet

black duck

Rebar3

Rebar3

black duck

CocoaPods

CocoaPods

black duck

Conda

Conda

black duck

Lerna

Lerna

black duck

Packrat

Packrat

black duck

RubyGems

RubyGems

black duck

Build and CI integrations

AWS CodeBuild

AWS CodeBuild

black duck

CircleCI

CircleCI

black duck

SBT

sbt

black duck

GitHub

GitHub

coverity polaris black duck

Azure DevOps Server

Azure DevOps

polaris coverity black duck seeker

Jenkins (commercial)

CloudBees Software Delivery Automation

black duck

TeamCity

TeamCity

software risk manager black duck

GitLab

GitLab

coverity polaris black duck

Azure Pipelines

Azure Pipelines

tinfoil coverity black duck

CodeShip

CodeShip

black duck

Gradle

Gradle

coverity black duck

Travis CI

Travis CI

black duck

Bamboo

Bamboo

tinfoil coverity black duck

Concourse

Concourse

black duck

Jenkins (open source)

Jenkins

software risk manager coverity black duck seeker tinfoil

Wind River Workbench

Wind River Studio

coverity

Binary repository integrations

Amazon Elastic Container Registry

Amazon Elastic Container Registry (ECR)

black duck

Google Container Registry

Google Container Registry

black duck

Artifactory

Artifactory

black duck

Nexus Repository

Nexus Repository

black duck

Azure Container Registry

Azure Container Registry

black duck

Docker Registry

Docker Registry

black duck

Workflow and notifications integrations

Azure Boards

Azure Boards

black duck

Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior

software risk manager coverity seeker

Bugzilla

Bugzilla

coverity

Slack

Slack

black duck seeker software risk manager

Jira Software

Jira Software

coverity black duck seeker polaris software risk manager

Software Package Data Exchange (SPDX)

Software Package Data Exchange (SPDX)

black duck

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

black duck software risk manager

Security testing integrations

Acunetix

software risk manager

Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform (CNAPP)

software risk manager

Checkmarx Interactive Application Security Testing (CxIAST)

software risk manager

Clang Static Analyzer

software risk manager

Contrast Assess

software risk manager

Errcheck

software risk manager

Fortify Software Security Center

software risk manager

Gendarme

software risk manager

HCL AppScan

software risk manager

JSHint

software risk manager coverity

Netsparker

software risk manager

NowSecure INTEL

software risk manager

Parasoft C/C++test

software risk manager

PHP_CodeSniffer

software risk manager

Qualys Vulnerability Management (VM)

software risk manager

Scalastyle

software risk manager

Snyk Container

software risk manager

Staticcheck

software risk manager

Trustwave App Scanner

software risk manager

Veracode Static Analysis

software risk manager

WhiteSource

software risk manager

Q-mast

software risk manager

Anchore Enterprise

software risk manager

Arachni

software risk manager

Checkmarx Software Composition Analysis (CxSCA)

software risk manager

Code Cracker

software risk manager

Cppcheck

software risk manager

Error Prone

software risk manager

Fortify Static Code Analyzer

software risk manager

Gocyclo

software risk manager

Ineffassign

software risk manager

Microsoft Threat Modeling Tool

software risk manager

Nexus Lifecycle

software risk manager

NowSecure Workstation

software risk manager

Parasoft dotTEST

software risk manager

phpcs-security-audit

software risk manager

Qualys Web Application Scanning (WAS)

software risk manager

SD Elements

software risk manager

Snyk Open Source

software risk manager

Tenable.io

software risk manager

Veracode Dynamic Analysis

software risk manager

Vet

software risk manager

CoGuard - Infrastructure Security and Automation

coverity

Android Studio Lint

software risk manager

Brakeman

software risk manager

Checkmarx Static Application Security Testing (CxSAST)

software risk manager

CodePeer

software risk manager

Dependency-Check

software risk manager

ESLint

software risk manager

Fortify WebInspect

software risk manager

Golint

software risk manager

JFrog Xray

software risk manager

Mobile Secure

software risk manager

Nmap

software risk manager

OCLint

software risk manager

Parasoft Jtest

software risk manager

Prisma Cloud

software risk manager

Retire.js

software risk manager

Security Code Scan (SCS)

software risk manager

Snyk Open Source License Compliance Management

software risk manager

Tenable.sc

software risk manager

Veracode Manual Penetration Testing (MPT)

software risk manager

Vex

software risk manager

Cycode

black duck coverity

AppSpider

software risk manager

Burp Suite

software risk manager

Checkstyle

software risk manager

CodeSonar

software risk manager

Dependency-Track

software risk manager

Find Security Bugs

software risk manager

GDS PMD Secure Coding Ruleset

software risk manager

Gosec

software risk manager

Jlint

software risk manager

Nessus

software risk manager

NowSecure Auto

software risk manager

OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP)

software risk manager

PHP Mess Detector (PHPMD)

software risk manager

Pylint

software risk manager

SafeSQL

software risk manager

SpotBugs

software risk manager coverity

sqlmap

software risk manager

ThunderScan

software risk manager

Veracode Software Composition Analysis (SCA)

software risk manager

Visual Studio Code Analysis

software risk manager coverity

IriusRisk Threat Modeling

IriusRisk Threat Modeling

software risk manager

Vulnerability management integrations

Deepfactor Developer Security

black duck

SonarQube

SonarQube

coverity software risk manager

Botprise

Botprise

seeker

Botprise

Nucleus

black duck

Production deployment integrations

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

seeker

Kubernetes (K8s)

Kubernetes (K8s)

black duck

Cloud Foundry

Cloud Foundry

seeker

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure

black duck

Google Cloud

Google Cloud

black duck

Red Hat OpenShift

Red Hat OpenShift

black duck seeker

IBM Cloud Pak for Applications

IBM Cloud Pak for Applications

black duck

VMware Tanzu

VMware Tanzu

seeker

Q-mast
Security testing

Q-mast, by Quokka, is an automated mobile application security testing (MAST) solution that discovers and delivers defense-grade insights into zero-day threats and exploits. The Q-mast integration with Software Risk Manager helps unify visibility and control over Q-mast analysis and results.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

IriusRisk Threat Modeling
Security testing

IriusRisk makes secure design a standardized, scalable practice for all digital teams using their intelligent threat modeling solution. IriusRisk data can be exported and used by Software Risk Manager for greater threat analysis within a single source of truth alongside other security products.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Cycode
Security testing

Cycode enables organizations to develop secure applications faster, to amplify visibility, and to ensure end-to-end coverage. Cycode's connector with Black Duck SCA enables you to pull vulnerabilities from Black Duck and to correlate them with other AppSec tooling within Cycode. Cycode's connector with Coverity enables you to pull vulnerabilities from Coverity and to correlate them into Cycode's platform. with Coverity data that is searchable via Cycode’s Risk Intelligence Graph (RIG).

Integrates with Black Duck, and  Coverity

 

CoGuard - Infrastructure Security and Automation
Security testing

CoGuard extends static analysis coverage to software, container, IaC, and cloud configurations and their dependencies. Organizations can apply the same robust static analysis processes, commonly applied to code, to infrastructure.

Integrates with Coverity

 

Botprise
Vulnerability management

Botprise is a Gen-AI, no-code automation and remediation platform. Botprise focuses on automation and remediation for SecOps, ITOps, and CloudOps.

Integrates with Seeker

 

Nucleus
Vulnerability management

Nucleus is a risk-based vulnerability management solution that automates vulnerability management processes and workflows. Nucleus integrates with Black Duck SCA to give organizations an understanding of their risks from vulnerabilities in third-party dependencies and libraries. Data from Black Duck SCA is aggregated with vulnerability information from across an organization in Nucleus, providing risk-based vulnerability prioritization across all assets.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

AccuRev
Source code management (SCM)

Micro Focus AccuRev is a software configuration management tool that addresses complex parallel and distributed development environments with a stream-based architecture to accelerate development and improve asset reuse.

Integrates with Coverity

 

GitHub
Source code management (SCM)

Using the Black Duck GitHub Action, users can automate application security tasks in the CI pipeline. This is facilitated by the Black Duck Bridge CLI and simplified, standardized product functions like:

- Perform scans on push and/or pull events, - Add security-related pull request comments, - Upload issues to GitHub Advanced Security, - Create projects and branches on the fly, - Break the build based on policies, - Export SARIF files

For more information and product-specific capabilities, please check out our documentation.,

Integrates with Black Duck, Polaris, and Coverity

 

GitHub
Build and CI

Using the Black Duck GitHub Action, users can automate application security tasks in the CI pipeline. This is facilitated by the Black Duck Bridge CLI and simplified, standardized product functions like:

- Perform scans on push and/or pull events, - Add security-related pull request comments, - Upload issues to GitHub Advanced Security, - Create projects and branches on the fly, - Break the build based on policies, - Export SARIF files

For more information and product-specific capabilities, please check out our documentation.,

Integrates with Black Duck, Polaris, and Coverity

 

Subversion
Source code management (SCM)

Subversion by Apache is an open source version control system.

Integrates with Coverity

 

Azure Repos
Source code management (SCM)

Trigger security scans based on code changes, provide actionable developer feedback through annotated pull requests, and fail the pipeline if critical security issues are found.

Integrates with Coverity

 

GitLab
Source code management (SCM)

Using the Black Duck GitLab Template, users can automate application security tasks in the CI pipeline. This is facilitated by the Black Duck Bridge CLI and simplified, standardized product functions like:

- Perform scans on push and/or pull events, - Add security-related pull request comments, - Create projects on the fly, - Break the build based on policies, - Create SARIF reports for non-MR/PR scans

For more information and product-specific capabilities, please check out our documentation.

Integrates with Polaris, Black Duck, and Coverity

 

GitLab
Build and CI

Using the Black Duck GitLab Template, users can automate application security tasks in the CI pipeline. This is facilitated by the Black Duck Bridge CLI and simplified, standardized product functions like:

- Perform scans on push and/or pull events, - Add security-related pull request comments, - Create projects on the fly, - Break the build based on policies, - Create SARIF reports for non-MR/PR scans

For more information and product-specific capabilities, please check out our documentation.

Integrates with PolarisBlack Duck, and Coverity,

 

Bitbucket
Source code management (SCM)

Trigger security scans based on code changes, provide actionable developer feedback through annotated pull requests, and fail the pipeline if critical security issues are found.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager, and Coverity

Helix Core
Source code management (SCM)

Helix Core version control by Perforce is enterprise-class version control software that tracks and manages changes to all your digital assets.

Integrates with Coverity

 

Concurrent Versions System (CVS)
Source code management (SCM)

Concurrent Versions System (CVS) is a free, client-server-based version control system that records the history of sources files and documents.

Integrates with Coverity

 

Mercurial
Source code management (SCM)

Mercurial is a free, distributed source control management tool.

Integrates with Coverity

 

Android Studio
Integrated development environment (IDE)

Android Studio by Google provides tools for building apps on every type of Android device.

Integrates with Coverity

 

PhpStorm
Integrated development environment (IDE)

PhpStorm by JetBrains is a PHP IDE that provides built-in tools for debugging, testing, and profiling PHP applications.

Integrates with Code Sight, and Coverity

 

Visual Studio
Integrated development environment (IDE)

Microsoft Visual Studio enables you to build web, mobile, and native applications for multiple operating systems and devices with C#, C++, Node.js, F#, Python, or Visual Basic.

Integrates with Software Risk ManagerCode Sight, and Coverity

 

Eclipse IDE
Integrated development environment (IDE)

The Eclipse IDE is known as a Java IDE, but also includes variants for C/C++, JavaScript/TypeScript, PHP, and more.

Integrates with Software Risk ManagerCode Sight, and Coverity

 

PyCharm
Integrated development environment (IDE)

PyCharm by JetBrains is a Python IDE that brings all Python tools together in one place.

Integrates with Code Sight, and Coverity

 

Visual Studio Code
Integrated development environment (IDE)

Microsoft Visual Studio Code is a streamlined open source code editor with support for development operations like debugging, task running, and version control.

Integrates with Code Sight, and Coverity

 

IBM Engineering Workflow Management
Integrated development environment (IDE)

IBM Engineering Workflow Management (formerly Rational Team Concert) is a collaborative software development tool that teams use to manage all aspects of their work.

Integrates with Coverity

 

QNX Momentics Tool Suite
Integrated development environment (IDE)

The QNX Momentics Tool Suite by Blackberry offers an Eclipse-based IDE and command-line tools that will be familiar to anyone who’s worked with Linux.

Integrates with Coverity

 

WebStorm
Integrated development environment (IDE)

WebStorm by JetBrains is a JavaScript IDE for intelligent code completion, on-the-fly error detection, powerful navigation, and refactoring for JavaScript, TypeScript, stylesheet languages, and other popular frameworks.

Integrates with Code Sight, and Coverity

 

IntelliJ IDEA
Integrated development environment (IDE)

IntelliJ IDEA by JetBrains is an IDE for JVM that helps maximize developer productivity with intelligent coding assistance and ergonomic design.

Integrates with Software Risk ManagerCode Sight, and Coverity

 

RubyMine
Integrated development environment (IDE)

RubyMine by JetBrains is an IDE that helps Ruby on Rails developers be more productive in every aspect of Ruby/Rails project development.

Integrates with Code Sight, and Coverity

 

Wind River Workbench
Integrated development environment (IDE)

Wind River Workbench is a complete suite of developer tools for software running on Wind River Systems platforms.

Integrates with Coverity

 

Bazel
Package manager

The Bazel build system by Google helps developers build and test software of any size.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Composer
Package manager

Composer is an open source dependency manager for PHP.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Go Module CLI
Package manager

The Go Module CLI is used to manage Golang dependencies.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Maven
Package manager

Apache Maven is an open source software project management and comprehension tool that can manage a project's build, reporting, and documentation from a central piece of information.

Integrates with Black Duck, and Coverity

 

Pip
Package manager

Pip by the Python Packaging Authority (PyPA) is the open source package installer for Python that installs packages from the Python Package Index and other indexes.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Yarn
Package manager

Yarn is an open source package manager that also functions as a project manager.

Integrates with Black Duck, and Coverity

 

Bower
Package manager

Bower manages web site components including frameworks, libraries, assets, and utilities.

Integrates with Coverity

 

Comprehensive Perl Archive Network (CPAN)
Package manager

Comprehensive Perl Archive Network (CPAN) is a large collection of Perl software and documentation.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Go Vndr
Package manager

Go Vndr is simple, open source vendoring tool for Golang.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

npm
Package manager

The open source npm registry is the center of JavaScript code-sharing and the largest software registry in the world.

Integrates with Black Duck, and Coverity

 

Poetry
Package manager

Poetry is an open source Python packaging and dependency manager.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Yocto Project (YP)
Package manager

The Yocto Project (YP) is a Linux Foundation collaborative open source project that creates custom Linux distributions.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Cargo
Package manager

Cargo by Mozilla is the Rust community’s crate registry.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Conan
Package manager

Conan by JFrog is an open source, decentralized, and multiplatform package manager used to create and share native binaries.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Gogradle
Package manager

Gogradle is an open source Gradle plugin that provides modern build support for Golang.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

NuGet
Package manager

NuGet is the open source package manager for .NET. 

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Rebar3
Package manager

Rebar3 is an Erlang tool that makes it easy to create, develop, and release Erlang libraries, applications, and systems in a repeatable manner.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

CocoaPods
Package manager

CocoaPods is an open source dependency manager for Swift and Objective-C Cocoa projects.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Conda
Package manager

Conda is an open source package management system and environment management system that runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux. 

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Lerna
Package manager

Lerna is an open source tool for managing JavaScript projects with multiple packages.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Packrat
Package manager

Packrat by Rstudio is an open source dependency management system for the R programming language.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

RubyGems
Package manager

RubyGems is the Ruby community’s gem hosting service.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

AWS CodeBuild
Build and CI

Amazon Web Services (AWS) CodeBuild is a fully managed, continuous integration service that compiles source code, runs tests, and produces software packages that are ready to deploy.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

CircleCI
Build and CI

CircleCI by Circle Internet Services automates your development process with continuous integration in its cloud or on your own infrastructure.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

GitHub Actions
Build and CI

Trigger security scans based on code changes, provide actionable developer feedback through GitHub code scanning or annotated pull requests, and fail the pipeline if critical security issues are found.

Integrates with Black Duck, and Coverity

 

sbt
Build and CI

sbt is an open source software build tool for building, testing, and deploying Scala and Java projects.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Azure DevOps Server
Build and CI

Trigger security scans based on code changes, provide actionable developer feedback through annotated pull requests, and fail the pipeline if critical security issues are found.

Integrates with Black DuckCoverity, and Seeker

 

Azure DevOps
Source code management (SCM)

Using the Black Duck Security Scan Extension for Azure DevOps, users can automate application security tasks in the CI pipeline. This is facilitated by the Black Duck Bridge CLI and simplified, standardized product functions like:

- Perform scans on push and/or pull events, - Add security-related pull request comments, - Create projects and project versions on the fly, - Break the build based on policies, - Configure sensitive data, - Create SARIF reports for non-MR/PR scans

For more information and product-specific capabilities, please check out our documentation.

Integrates with PolarisBlack DuckCoverity, and Seeker

 

Azure DevOps
Build and CI

Using the Black Duck Security Scan Extension for Azure DevOps, users can automate application security tasks in the CI pipeline. This is facilitated by the Black Duck Bridge CLI and simplified, standardized product functions like:

- Perform scans on push and/or pull events, - Add security-related pull request comments, - Create projects and project versions on the fly, - Break the build based on policies, - Configure sensitive data, - Create SARIF reports for non-MR/PR scans

For more information and product-specific capabilities, please check out our documentation.

Integrates with PolarisBlack DuckCoverity, and Seeker

 

CloudBees Software Delivery Automation
Build and CI

CloudBees Software Delivery Automation is a centralized solution that manages Jenkins Controllers, providing scalable security, compliance, and efficiency of Jenkins in enterprises.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

GitLab CI
Build and CI

Trigger security scans based on code changes, provide actionable developer feedback in the GitLab security center or annotated pull requests, and fail the pipeline if critical security issues are found.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

TeamCity
Build and CI

TeamCity by JetBrains is a general-purpose CI/CD solution that allows flexibility for many types of workflows and development practices.

Integrates with Black Duck, and Software Risk Manager

 

Azure Pipelines
Build and CI

Trigger security scans based on code changes, provide actionable developer feedback through annotated pull requests, and fail the pipeline if critical security issues are found.

Integrates with Black Duck, and Software Risk Manager

 

CodeShip
Build and CI

CodeShip by CloudBees is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that empowers engineering teams to implement and optimize CI and CD in the cloud.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Gradle
Build and CI

Gradle is a build automation tool that helps teams build, automate, and deliver better software faster.

Integrates with Black Duck,  and Coverity

 

Travis CI
Build and CI

Travis CI is a continuous integration platform that enables teams to test and ship applications with confidence.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Bamboo
Build and CI

Bamboo by Atlassian for continuous integration, deployment, and delivery ties automated builds, tests, and releases together in a single workflow.

Integrates with Black Duck, and Software Risk Manager

 

Concourse
Build and CI

Concourse by VMware is an open source CI/CD platform that is flexible and can be used for many kinds of automation.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Jenkins
Build and CI

Run security scan as part of your CI/CD pipeline and prevent security issues from escaping to production.

Integrates with Black DuckSoftware Risk ManagerCoverity, and Seeker

 

Wind River Studio
Build and CI

Wind River Studio is a cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent edge systems that require security, safety, and reliability.

Integrates with Coverity

 

Amazon Elastic Container Registry (ECR)
Binary repository

Amazon Elastic Container Registry (ECR) is a fully managed container registry that stores, manages, shares, and deploys your container images and artifacts anywhere.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Google Container Registry
Binary repository

The Google Container Registry is a single place to manage Docker images, perform vulnerability analysis, and decide who can access what with fine-grained access control.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Artifactory
Binary repository

Artifactory by JFrog is a repository manager that fully supports packages, container images, and Helm charts as they move across the entire DevOps pipeline.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Nexus Repository
Binary repository

The Nexus Repository by Sonatype enables you to manage binaries and build artifacts across your software supply chain.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Azure Container Registry
Binary repository

The Azure Container Registry by Microsoft enables you to build, store, secure, scan, replicate, and manage container images and artifacts with a fully managed, geo-replicated instance of OCI distribution.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Docker Registry
Binary repository

The Docker Registry is a stateless, highly scalable, server-side application that stores and lets you distribute Docker images.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Azure Boards
Workflow and notifications

Manage Black Duck security findings from within Azure Boards, and provide developers with actionable remediation giudance.

Integrates with Black Duck

Secure Code Warrior
Workflow and notifications

Secure Code Warrior® is an integrated platform that provides secure coding training and tools that helps shift developer focus from vulnerability reaction to prevention.

Integrates with Software Risk ManagerCoverity, and Seeker

 

Slack
Workflow and notifications

Slack is a channel-based messaging platform that enables teams to work together more effectively while connecting all their software tools and services.

Integrates with Software Risk ManagerSeeker, and Black Duck

 

Bugzilla
Workflow and notifications

Bugzilla is server software designed to help you manage software development.

Integrates with Coverity

 

Software Package Data Exchange (SPDX)
Workflow and notifications

Software Package Data Exchange (SPDX) by the Linux Foundation reduces redundant work by providing a common format for companies and communities to share important data, streamlining and improving compliance.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Jira Software
Workflow and notifications

Manage Black Duck security findings from within Jira, and provide developers with actionable remediation guidance.

Integrates with Software Risk ManagerBlack Duck, Coverity, and Seeker

 

Microsoft Teams
Workflow and notifications

Microsoft Teams enables you to meet, chat, call, and collaborate in one place.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager,  and Black Duck

 

Acunetix
Security testing

Acunetix by Invicti Security is an automated web application security testing tool that audits web applications by checking for exploitable vulnerabilities.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager,

 

Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform (CNAPP)
Security testing

The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform (CNAPP) protects your entire stack, on any cloud, across virtual machines (VMs), containers, and serverless.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Checkmarx Interactive Application Security Testing (CxIAST)
Security testing

Checkmarx Interactive Application Security Testing (CxIAST) automates the detection of runtime vulnerabilities during functional testing.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Clang Static Analyzer
Security testing

The Clang Static Analyzer is a source code analysis tool that finds bugs in C, C++, and Objective-C programs.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Contrast Assess
Security testing

Contrast Assess is an interactive application security testing solution that infuses software with vulnerability assessment capabilities so that security flaws are automatically identified.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Errcheck
Security testing

Errcheck is an open source program that searches for unchecked errors in Go programs.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Fortify Software Security Center
Security testing

Fortify Software Security Center by CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, is a suite of tightly integrated solutions that fix and prevent security vulnerabilities in applications.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Gendarme
Security testing

Gendarme by Mono (sponsored by Microsoft) is an open source, extensible, rule-based tool that finds problems in .NET applications and libraries.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

HCL AppScan
Security testing

HCL AppScan delivers scalable application security testing and risk management capabilities to help enterprises manage risk and compliance.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

JSHint
Security testing

JSHint is an open source static analysis tool that detects errors and potential problems in JavaScript code.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager,  and Coverity

 

Netsparker
Security testing

Netsparker by Invicti is an automated, fully configurable web application security scanner that enables you to scan websites, web applications, and web services for security flaws.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

NowSecure INTEL
Security testing

NowSecure INTEL provides third-party mobile app vetting to assess the security of any app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, to help you determine whether to allow the app within your environment.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Parasoft C/C++test
Security testing

Parasoft C/C++test is a unified, fully integrated testing solution for C/C++ software development.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

PHP_CodeSniffer
Security testing

PHP_CodeSniffer is an open source tool for finding violations of PHP coding standards.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Qualys Vulnerability Management (VM)
Security testing

Qualys Vulnerability Management (VM) provides global visibility into where IT assets are vulnerable and how to protect them.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Scalastyle
Security testing

Scalastyle is an open source Scala-style checker that examines Scala code and indicates potential problems with it.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Snyk Container
Security testing

Snyk Container is a vulnerability management tool for container and Kubernetes security to help developers find and fix vulnerabilities in cloud-native applications.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

sqlmap
Security testing

sqlmap is an open source penetration testing tool that automates the process of detecting and exploiting SQL injection flaws and taking over database servers.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

ThunderScan
Security testing

DefenseCode ThunderScan is a static application security testing (SAST) solution that performs deep and extensive security analysis of application source code.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Veracode Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Security testing

Veracode Software Composition Analysis (SCA) detects open source vulnerabilities to manage open source risk.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Visual Studio Code Analysis
Security testing

Visual Studio Code Analysis is the Microsoft Visual Studio built-in static source code analyzer for .NET and C++.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager, and Coverity

 

Anchore Enterprise
Security testing

Anchore Enterprise is a complete container security workflow solution.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Arachni
Security testing

Arachni is an open source web application security scanner framework that creates automated security reports for your website as it evolves.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Checkmarx Software Composition Analysis (CxSCA)
Security testing

Checkmarx Software Composition Analysis (CxSCA) provides accurate, relevant, and actionable open source risk insight.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Code Cracker
Security testing

Code Cracker is an open source analyzer library for C# and Visual Basic that uses Roslyn to produce refactorings, code analysis, and more.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Cppcheck
Security testing

Cppcheck is an open source static analysis tool for the C and C++ programming languages.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Error Prone
Security testing

Error Prone is an open source static analysis tool for Java that can help find potential issues within the Android codebase.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Fortify Static Code Analyzer
Security testing

Fortify Static Code Analyzer by CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, is a static application security testing tool that enables developers to find and fix security defects in real time during the coding process.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Gocyclo
Security testing

Gocyclo calculates cyclomatic complexities of functions in Go source code.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Ineffassign
Security testing

Ineffassign detects ineffectual assignments in Go code.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Microsoft Threat Modeling Tool
Security testing

The Microsoft Threat Modeling Tool makes threat modeling easier for all developers through a standard notation for visualizing system components, data flows, and security boundaries.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Nexus Lifecycle
Security testing

Nexus Lifecycle by Sonatype is a software composition analysis tool that continuously monitors and identifies potential issues and uses your policies to automatically fix them for you.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

NowSecure Workstation
Security testing

NowSecure Workstation is a preconfigured hardware and software kit that compresses mobile app vulnerability assessment down to hours and enables repeatable, standards-based testing with pre-formatted reporting.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Parasoft dotTEST
Security testing

Parasoft dotTEST is a C# and .NET static analysis tool that verifies C# and VB.NET code quality and checks compliance with industry and security standards.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

phpcs-security-audit
Security testing

The phpcs-security-audit analyzer is a set of PHP_CodeSniffer rules for finding security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in PHP code.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Qualys Web Application Scanning (WAS)
Security testing

Qualys Web Application Scanning (WAS) is a robust cloud solution for continuous web app discovery and detection of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

SD Elements
Security testing

SD Elements by Security Compass provides tailored security requirements, design advice, secure coding standards, and step-by-step testing instructions on how to build secure applications from the ground up.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Snyk Open Source
Security testing

Snyk Open Source automatically detects vulnerabilities and accelerates fixing them throughout your development process.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Staticcheck
Security testing

Staticcheck is an open source linter for the Go programming language that uses static analysis to finds bugs and performance issues, offers simplifications, and enforces style rules.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Trustwave App Scanner
Security testing

Trustwave App Scanner automates the process of finding security vulnerabilities in web applications and services.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Veracode Static Analysis
Security testing

Veracode Static Analysis provides fast, automated feedback to developers in the IDE and CI/CD pipeline, conducts a full policy scan before deployment, and gives clear guidance on how to find, prioritize, and fix issues fast.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

WhiteSource
Security testing

WhiteSource software composition analysis (SCA) for security and license automates open source management workflows.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Android Studio Lint
Security testing

The Android Studio Lint tool by Google scans Android project sources for potential bugs.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Brakeman
Security testing

Brakeman is an open source vulnerability scanner specifically designed for Ruby on Rails applications that statically analyzes Rails application code to find security issues at any stage of development.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Checkmarx Static Application Security Testing (CxSAST)
Security testing

Checkmarx Static Application Security Testing (CxSAST) is a static analysis solution that identifies security vulnerabilities in custom code.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

CodePeer
Security testing

CodePeer by AdaCore is an Ada source code analyzer that detects runtime and logic errors and assesses potential bugs before program execution.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Deepfactor Developer Security
Vulnerability management

Deepfactor enables engineering teams to quickly discover and resolve security vulnerabilities, software supply chain risks, and compliance violations early in development and testing.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Dependency-Check
Security testing

OWASP Dependency-Check is an open source software composition analysis (SCA) tool that detects publicly disclosed vulnerabilities within a project's dependencies.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

ESLint
Security testing

ESLint is an open source static analysis tool that identifies problematic patterns in JavaScript code.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Fortify WebInspect
Security testing

Fortify WebInspect is an automated and configurable web application security testing tool that mimics real-world hacking techniques and attacks.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Golint
Security testing

Golint is a linter for Go source code (deprecated).

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

JFrog Xray
Security testing

JFrog Xray is a universal impact analysis product that enhances artifact security, container security, and open source software license compliance across your DevSecOps pipeline.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Mobile Secure
Security testing

Mobile Secure by Data Theorem is a continuous automated security service that finds vulnerabilities and data privacy issues within mobile (iOS and Android) applications.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Nmap
Security testing

Nmap (Network Mapper) is a free and open source license security scanner utility for network discovery and security auditing.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

OCLint
Security testing

OCLint is an open source static analysis tool for improving quality and reducing defects by inspecting C, C++, and Objective-C code for potential problems.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Parasoft Jtest
Security testing

Parasoft Jtest is an integrated Java testing tool for application software development.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Prisma Cloud
Security testing

Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks is a cloud-native security platform that secures infrastructure, applications, data, and entitlements across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Retire.js
Security testing

Retire.js helps you detect the use of JavaScript library versions with known vulnerabilities.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Security Code Scan (SCS)
Security testing

Security Code Scan (SCS) is an open source static code analyzer for .NET.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Snyk Open Source License Compliance Management
Security testing

Snyk Open Source License Compliance Management helps you maintain a rapid development pace while remaining compliant with the open source software licenses in your projects.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Tenable.io
Security testing

Tenable.io container security provides visibility into the security of container images, identifying vulnerabilities, malware, and policy violations through integration with the build process.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Veracode Dynamic Analysis
Security testing

Veracode Dynamic Analysis scans web applications, finds exploitable vulnerabilities, and addresses issues immediately.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Vet
Security testing

Vet examines Go source code and reports suspicious constructs.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

AppSpider
Security testing

AppSpider by Rapid7 is a dynamic application security testing solution that enables you to scan web and mobile applications for vulnerabilities.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Burp Suite
Security testing

Burp Suite by PortSwigger is a set of tools used to penetration test web applications.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Checkstyle
Security testing

Checkstyle is an open source static analysis tool that checks if Java source code is compliant with specified coding rules.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

CodeSonar
Security testing

CodeSonar by GrammaTech is a static analysis tool used to find and fix bugs and security vulnerabilities in source and binary code.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Dependency-Track
Security testing

OWASP Dependency-Track is an intelligent component analysis platform that enables you to identify and reduce risk in the software supply chain.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Find Security Bugs
Security testing

OWASP Find Security Bugs is a SpotBugs plugin for security audits of Java web and Android applications.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

GDS PMD Secure Coding Ruleset
Security testing

GDS PMD Secure Coding Ruleset is a set of custom rules for the PMD static analyzer that finds security weaknesses.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Gosec
Security testing

Gosec is a Golang security checker static analysis tool that inspects source code for security problems by scanning the Go AST.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Jlint
Security testing

Jlint checks Java code for bugs, inconsistencies, and synchronization problems by performing data flow analysis and building the lock graph.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Nessus
Security testing

Nessus is a vulnerability assessment solution that scans network computers for vulnerabilities.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

NowSecure Auto
Security testing

NowSecure Auto makes it easy to integrate security testing into your mobile software development life cycle by automating the static, dynamic, and interactive analysis of your Android and iOS apps.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP)
Security testing

OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP) is an open source web application security scanner.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

PHP Mess Detector (PHPMD)
Security testing

PHP Mess Detector (PHPMD) looks for potential quality problems within a given PHP source codebase.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Pylint
Security testing

Pylint is a source code, bug, and quality checker for the Python programming language.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

SafeSQL
Security testing

SafeSQL is an open source static analysis tool for Go that protects against SQL injections.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Sentinel
Security testing

Sentinel by NTT Security AppSec Solutions (formerly WhiteHat Security) is a software-as-a-service platform that enables businesses to deploy a scalable application security program across the entire software development life cycle.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

SpotBugs
Security testing

SpotBugs is an open source program that uses static analysis to look for bugs in Java code.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager, and Coverity

 

Tenable.sc
Security testing

Tenable.sc consolidates and evaluates vulnerability data across the enterprise, prioritizing security risks and providing a clear view of your security posture.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Veracode Manual Penetration Testing (MPT)
Security testing

Veracode Manual Penetration Testing (MPT) combines the skills of penetration testers with automated security testing scan results to reduce application risk, meet compliance requirements, and help teams understand and report on security posture.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Vex
Security testing

Vex vulnerability explorer is a web application security scanner.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager

 

Brinqa
Vulnerability management

Brinqa is a unified risk management tool that enables stakeholders, governance organizations, and infrastructure and security teams to manage technology risk effectively.

Integrates with Black Duck, and Coverity

 

ZeroNorth
Vulnerability management

ZeroNorth brings security, DevOps, and business teams together to improve application security performance and reduce organizational risk. 

Integrates with Black Duck, and Coverity

 

Kenna Security
Vulnerability management

Kenna Security, part of Cisco, is modern, risk-based vulnerability management software.

Integrates with Black Duck, and Coverity

 

SonarQube
Vulnerability management

SonarQube by SonarSource is a vulnerability management tool for code quality and security.

Integrates with Software Risk Manager, and Coverity

 

ThreadFix
Vulnerability management

ThreadFix by the Denim Group provides a comprehensive risk view from applications and their supporting infrastructure.

Integrates with Black Duck, and Coverity

 

Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Production deployment

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing platform provides the flexibility to launch applications regardless of use case or industry.

Integrates with Seeker

 

Kubernetes (K8s)
Production deployment

Kubernetes (K8s) open source container-orchestration system that provides automated container deployment, scaling, and management.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Cloud Foundry
Production deployment

Cloud Foundry by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) provides a model for cloud-native application delivery on top of Kubernetes.

Integrates with Seeker

 

Microsoft Azure
Production deployment

Microsoft Azure is a cloud platform that helps you build, run, and manage applications across multiple clouds, on premises, hybrid, or at the edge, with the tools and frameworks of your choice.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Google Cloud
Production deployment

Google Cloud is a suite of cloud computing services, including data management, hybrid and multicloud, and AI and ML, that consist of physical assets and virtual resources contained in Google data centers.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

Red Hat OpenShift
Production deployment

Red Hat OpenShift is a hybrid cloud platform that works anywhere, so you can build anything.

Integrates with Black Duck, and Seeker

 

IBM Cloud Pak for Applications
Production deployment

IBM Cloud Pak for Applications is an enterprise-ready, containerized software solution for modernizing existing applications and developing new cloud-native apps that run on Red Hat OpenShift.

Integrates with Black Duck

 

VMware Tanzu
Production deployment

VMware Tanzu is a suite of products and solutions that enables you to build, run, and manage Kubernetes-controlled, container-based applications.

Integrates with Seeker

 

