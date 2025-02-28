The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Automate security tests in development pipelines

Development teams rely on complex systems and diverse tools to drive innovation, and security teams can’t afford to fall behind or let untested software go into production. As DevOps workflows, AI-generated code, and cloud-native deployments become the norm, AppSec teams must find ways to enforce security standards without compromising development velocity.

Black Duck’s DevSecOps solutions help you establish automated security gates across the software development life cycle (SDLC) and in CI/CD pipelines, without risking software shipping deadlines or placing additional burden on developers.

For developers


INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY

Write or generate code as quickly as you want while fixing issues that AppSec teams would otherwise flag for remediation later. Access priority risk details, fix guidance, and secure coding education within the IDE (e.g., VS Code, IntelliJ), DevOps platforms (e.g., GitHub, GitLab), and issue management tools (e.g., Jira).

For DevSecOps teams

AUTOMATE SECURITY

Find and fix issues quickly and at scale, with integrated AppSec testing at every stage of the SDLC and in CI/CD pipelines. Expand risk visibility across teams, establish automated security gates governed by risk tolerance policies, minimize downstream issues, and reduce the time and cost of remediation.

For the business

MAXIMIZE APPSEC ROI

Shift AppSec from a cost center to a business driver with a scalable, as-a-service security testing platform. Shorten time-to-value for your AppSec investment and lower the total cost of ownership by eliminating upfront capital expenditures and infrastructure maintenance burdens.

Build security into DevOps intelligently with Black Duck's DevSecOps solutions

Code Build Test Operate
Software development begins, which includes designing the system in an IDE, writing and reviewing the code for errors. During the building phase, the team takes the requirements documented during the planning phase to build the software. The software is assessed by the testing team to determine whether it meets the necessary requirements. Software is deployed and monitored in the production environment.
Developer tool plugins
Secure code as quickly as developers or AI can write it. Put risk insight, fix guidance, and secure coding training in developer tools without changing their workflows. Learn more
Static application security testing (SAST)
Find security and quality issues in source code written by developers or AI tools. Optimize app performance and support compliance (e.g., OWASP, MISRA). Learn more
Interactive application security testing (IAST)
Leverage existing preproduction tests to gain insight into issues that manifest in running web applications. Automatically validate findings to prioritize true security risks. Learn more
Continuous dynamic application security testing (DAST)
Ensure continuous security testing of web apps in production, without diminishing live performance. Accelerate triage and find true risks with AI-enabled verification. Learn more
Software composition analysis (SCA)
Automatically detect open source and third-party components introduced by developers or AI tools. Identify security and license risks in any application or container, and support supply chain requirements with detailed Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs). Learn more
Real-time threat alerts
Get real-time alerts about newly published vulnerabilities that affect previously analyzed applications or containers. Fix faster with guidance from security researchers. Learn more
Unified security testing platform
Scale DevSecOps programs atop a SaaS-based AppSec platform. Perform SAST, SCA, and DAST testing, enforce risk tolerance policies, and centralize visibility across the enterprise. Establish end-to-end security automation with integrations for developers and DevOps teams. Learn more

Simplify and scale AppSec testing for DevOps

Drive AppSec at the pace of AI coding

The Black Duck Polaris Platform is an integrated, cloud-based AppSec testing solution optimized for the needs of DevSecOps. Centralize security policies and controls, easily manage SAST, SCA, and DAST testing, and quickly onboard projects and repositories to start scanning code in minutes.

Learn more about Polaris
Application security testing platform

Automate security testing in CI/CD pipelines

Accelerate risk detection, establish security gates

Automate AppSec tests across the SDLC and in CI/CD pipelines to ensure timely risk detection and rapid remediation. Help developers to stay productive while creating highly secure applications, and deliver clear fix priorities and guidance directly to developers without changing their workflows. Trust out-of-the-box plugins for popular IDEs (e.g., VS Code, IntelliJ, Eclipse), leading DevOps tools (e.g., GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps), and universal CI support via a powerful CLI.

Learn more about DevOps integrations

Test functionality and security at the same time

Automate runtime security testing in CI/CD pipelines

Turn functional tests into security tests with IAST while monitoring web app interactions (e.g., API calls, sensitive data flow) in the background. Test alongside existing manual or automated functional tests and automatically validate issues that manifest at runtime to eliminate false positives. Help developers support compliance standards (e.g., PCI DSS, GDPR) without adding more burden.

Learn more about Seeker® Interactive Analysis
Interactive application security testing solution
Application security testing in the IDE

Secure code as quickly as you write it

Fix issues at the source, whether made by devs or AI

Minimize time to remediation and elevate developer security standards without impeding workflows. Help developers write better code and select more secure third-party components with an IDE-based “security spellchecker” based on leading SAST and SCA engines. Make secure code the default output for developers and AI code-generation tools, providing them with clear risk summaries and fix guidance without leaving their preferred IDE (e.g., VS Code, IntelliJ, Eclipse).

Learn more about Code Sight™ IDE Plug-in

Cultivate security-capable developers

Fix issues faster and introduce fewer risks with each commit

Establish a closed-loop strategy between security and development teams to preclude issues at the developer desktop and accelerate remediation of issues found during CI/CD pipeline-based security testing. Prescribe short, interactive guidance modules relevant to detected issues, and invest in stronger developers with security training structured in the context of work they are already doing.

Learn more about developer security training

Resources to help you automate DevSecOps into dev pipelines

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Is it better to use on-premises or hosted security testing tools

When deciding how to deploy an AppSec solution for DevSecOps, it is best to consider the needs of both the security organization and the engineering and operations teams. Often, organizations find that on-premises or hybrid deployments are required only for specific business units or teams. SaaS-based security testing, such as Polaris, can be optimized to scale with DevOps and CI/CD pipelines and minimize costs for DevSecOps. There is no hardware to deploy or software to update, and no limits on team size or scan frequency. Onboard users and applications quickly across your entire organization while leveraging elastic capacity and concurrent scanning across projects and scan types.

Which security tests can I automate with Black Duck?

Black Duck has automated solutions for SAST, SCA, IAST, and DAST. These can be integrated and automated in CI/CD pipelines and configured based on predefined policies and workflow triggers. The Polaris Platform provides the flexibility to run the most appropriate analysis engine at the best possible stage in the pipeline based on application, project, schedule, or pipeline events.

How do I establish security gates without slowing down development or DevOps?

It is important that security teams maintain visibility into, and control of, the security risk posture of all the applications and containers that development teams push downstream. To do this in a way that doesn’t impede DevOps workflows, Black Duck's DevSecOps solutions for AppSec testing integrate across the SDLC and in CI/CD pipelines. Trigger scan events, automate prioritization and triage based on policy, and accelerate remediation for more efficient, effective DevSecOps that eliminates vulnerability backlogs. Connect to SCM and CI tools, like GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps, to perform scheduled or triggered scans of proprietary code, open source, and third-party dependencies, and to configure automated actions in response to security policy violations, such as blocking builds, commenting on pull requests, and initiating issue management workflows.

How do I let developers run vulnerability scans from their IDE?

Code Sight integrates security testing for source code and open source components directly into developers’ preferred IDEs, such as VS Code, Visual Studio, IntelliJ, and Eclipse. With Code Sight functioning as a “security spellchecker,” developers can find and fix security defects without switching tools or disrupting their workflow. Code Sight provides developers with detailed fix recommendations at the package and line-of-code level, removing the guesswork from remediation and elevating the developers' security skillset. Additionally, developers can connect Code Sight with other Black Duck solutions, such as Polaris to review issues detected and prioritized by CI/CD pipeline-based scans.

What’s the best way to structure a DevSecOps program to handle AI-generated code?

The security and license issues associated with AI-generated code are essentially the same as those introduced by developers. To prepare for this, define security testing policies up front to automate critical security steps and integrate the appropriate test type at various stages of the SDLC and in CI/CD pipelines. Next, you can automate fix pull requests using DevOps security automation templates like the Black Duck Security Scan GitHub Action, GitLab Template, and Azure DevOps Extension, and deliver clear fix guidance into issue management workflows and the IDE so developers can fix issues faster. These steps help automate and scale necessary AppSec functions at a rate required by AI code-generation.

