Black Duck Developer Security Training, powered by Secure Code Warrior, establishes a closed-loop strategy to preclude security risks at the developer desktop and accelerate remediation of issues detected across the software development life cycle (SDLC) and CI/CD pipelines. Establish a complete strategy for secure development with results generated by Coverity, Seeker, and Software Risk Manager, plus integrated training recommendations from the Secure Code Warrior platform. Increase the ROI of your security program with quantifiable reductions of new risks introduced during development.
Empower development teams to learn the skills they need to write secure code and support your organization’s DevSecOps initiatives. Leveraging Secure Code Warrior's industry-leading agile learning platform, Black Duck Developer Security Training provides
Black Duck and Secure Code Warrior come together to present developers with the most actionable security training, associated with real risks detected by Black Duck application security testing tools.
Enhance your security posture and maintain development velocity with resources to foster developer security awareness and capabilities, including
Developers are an organization’s first line of defense when it comes to averting exploitation and infiltration of vulnerable applications. Drive engagement and retention among development teams with
