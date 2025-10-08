Vulnerability Disclosure Policy

Cybersecurity is most successful when it is built into the development and delivery of products, applications, and platforms. We also recognize that there is no silver bullet solution to security and welcome contributions from external security researchers, industry organizations, vendors, and other sources concerned with cybersecurity.
To promote the discovery and reporting of vulnerabilities in our products, and to ensure safety for users of our products, reporters must adhere to the following guidelines for submission of any potential vulnerabilities:
We will not negotiate in response to duress or threats. We will not negotiate under threat of withholding the vulnerability or threat of releasing the vulnerability or any exposed data to the public.
If you observe a potential security vulnerability in one of our products, you are strongly encouraged to contact Black Duck to report it and include the following details when reporting a potential security vulnerability:
Black Duck prefers all reports of potential security vulnerabilities for Black Duck products or software are encrypted using the PGP/GNU Privacy Guard (GPG) public key found below. Please report any potential security vulnerabilities in Black Duck products or software to the following email address: [email protected].
PGP Key File: public_key.asc
PGP Key Fingerprint: 5546 3696 B9CC BA5C C56E 3195 C25E 521C C2B2 BA49
Please note that the PSIRT contact addresses should only be used for reporting undisclosed security vulnerabilities in our products, applications, and platforms, and for managing the process of fixing such vulnerabilities. If you’d like to make a general support request, please use the official support channel. All mail sent to this address that does not relate to an undisclosed security vulnerability will be destroyed.
We consider that activities consistent with this policy are “authorized” conduct under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. If legal action is initiated by a third party against you and you have complied with Black Duck’s Vulnerability Disclosure policy, Black Duck will make it known that your actions were conducted in compliance with this policy.
The Black Duck Vulnerability Disclosure Process is executed by the Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT). The Black Duck process is based on well-known industry standards, such as NIST-SP-800-61, ISO 29147, and ISO 30111.
The Black Duck PSIRT coordinates the response and, if necessary, disclosure of security incidents related to Black Duck products and associated software. Black Duck PSIRT's primary objective is to minimize the risks associated with security incidents in a timely, secure, and responsible manner.
Black Duck will investigate all reports for Black Duck products/platforms that are currently supported; accepted reports will be prioritized based on severity and other environmental factors.
Throughout this process, Black Duck will strive to work collaboratively with the reporting party to validate and collect additional information as necessary. Upon determining the validity of a reported vulnerability, Black Duck will share results with the reporting party, to the extent it may do so without risk to end users. These results, depending on the security issue, include whether the report has been accepted or rejected, severity, timelines, resolution, and public disclosure plans. If the reporting party does not agree with the shared results, Black Duck will make good faith efforts to address the concerns.
During this process, Black Duck will manage all information regarding a reported vulnerability on a confidential basis. Internal distribution is limited to those individuals who have a legitimate need to know and can actively assist in the resolution. Black Duck, similarly, requires the reporting party to maintain strict confidentiality until the reported vulnerability has been comprehensively remediated.
Although this policy addresses disclosure of vulnerabilities in our products, in the event that a reported vulnerability involves a vendor product, Black Duck will notify the vendor directly, coordinate with the incident reporter, or engage a third-party coordination center.
Additionally, if Black Duck becomes aware of a vulnerability that does not affect our products/platforms, Black Duck will follow our policy for reporting vulnerabilities to vendors.
Black Duck encourages individuals who report vulnerabilities to evaluate and assign an initial severity using an industry-recognized standard, such as CVSS, NIST 800-30 rev1, SSVC, etc. While in the “Analysis” phase, Black Duck will take into consideration the reported severity while formulating an official severity. The official severity will be created using CVSS (or another industry-recognized standard) and, whenever possible, used with other environmental factors to prioritize remediation/disclosure timelines.
Given the complexity of security issues in the hardware context this can lead to longer embargo periods than the software industry standard of 90 days. This time can be necessary for Black Duck’ customers to devise and implement mitigation strategies. In the event that Black Duck believes it will take longer than 90 days to release a fix, Black Duck will inform the reporting party of this and the extenuating circumstances which necessitate an extended embargo period.
Black Duck values the efforts of external security researchers, industry organizations, vendors, customers, and other sources who identify security vulnerabilities and responsibly disclose them to Black Duck so that fixes can be issued to all customers. While Black Duck will not pay bounties or other monetary compensation for reporting vulnerabilities in our products, Black Duck’ policy is to acknowledge all researchers in the product/platform release notes and/or public disclosures, provided the following conditions are met:
Note: Black Duck does not publicly acknowledge Black Duck employees or contractors of Black Duck and its subsidiaries for vulnerabilities found in Black Duck products/platforms.
FIRST.Org, Inc (FIRST) is a non-profit organization based out of the US that owns and manages CVSS. It is not required to be a member of FIRST to utilize or implement CVSS but FIRST does require any individual or organization give appropriate attribution while using CVSS. FIRST also states that any individual or organization that publishes scores follow the guideline so that anyone can understand how the score was calculated.