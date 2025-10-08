Vulnerability Disclosure Policy

Cybersecurity is most successful when it is built into the development and delivery of products, applications, and platforms. We also recognize that there is no silver bullet solution to security and welcome contributions from external security researchers, industry organizations, vendors, and other sources concerned with cybersecurity.

Responsible Disclosure Guidelines

To promote the discovery and reporting of vulnerabilities in our products, and to ensure safety for users of our products, reporters must adhere to the following guidelines for submission of any potential vulnerabilities:

Share security issues with Black Duck confidentially, with sufficient information to evaluate the submission (recommended details below)



Do not make any information public without Black Duck’s guidance and consent



Do not access or modify any user data in any application (regardless of whether that data belongs to Black Duck or an end user of the application). Only interact with your own accounts or test accounts for security research purposes



Contact Black Duck within 24 hours if you encounter any end user data. Do not view, alter, save, store, transfer, or otherwise access the data, and immediately purge any local information upon reporting the vulnerability to Black Duck



Always act in good faith so as to avoid violations to applicable laws, the destruction of data, or the interruption or degradation of our services (including denial of service)



Comply with all applicable laws



We will not negotiate in response to duress or threats. We will not negotiate under threat of withholding the vulnerability or threat of releasing the vulnerability or any exposed data to the public.



Reporting a Potential Security Vulnerability

If you observe a potential security vulnerability in one of our products, you are strongly encouraged to contact Black Duck to report it and include the following details when reporting a potential security vulnerability:

Affected Product/Platform and Version



Technical description of the issue

Detailed steps to reproduce and/or sample code used to exploit the vulnerability



Contact information and optional name for acknowledgments



Proposed disclosure plans

Excluded Submission Types

Denial of Service (DoS) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks



Findings generated by automated tools without detailed explanation on what parts are vulnerable and how the vulnerability might be exploited



Black Duck prefers all reports of potential security vulnerabilities for Black Duck products or software are encrypted using the PGP/GNU Privacy Guard (GPG) public key found below. Please report any potential security vulnerabilities in Black Duck products or software to the following email address: [email protected].

PGP Key File: public_key.asc

PGP Key Fingerprint: 5546 3696 B9CC BA5C C56E 3195 C25E 521C C2B2 BA49

Please note that the PSIRT contact addresses should only be used for reporting undisclosed security vulnerabilities in our products, applications, and platforms, and for managing the process of fixing such vulnerabilities. If you’d like to make a general support request, please use the official support channel. All mail sent to this address that does not relate to an undisclosed security vulnerability will be destroyed.

Consequences of Complying with Policy

We consider that activities consistent with this policy are “authorized” conduct under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. If legal action is initiated by a third party against you and you have complied with Black Duck’s Vulnerability Disclosure policy, Black Duck will make it known that your actions were conducted in compliance with this policy.

Black Duck Vulnerability Disclosure Process Overview

The Black Duck Vulnerability Disclosure Process is executed by the Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT). The Black Duck process is based on well-known industry standards, such as NIST-SP-800-61, ISO 29147, and ISO 30111.

The Black Duck PSIRT coordinates the response and, if necessary, disclosure of security incidents related to Black Duck products and associated software. Black Duck PSIRT's primary objective is to minimize the risks associated with security incidents in a timely, secure, and responsible manner.