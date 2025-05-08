Gaining complete visibility into container dependencies is essential to preventing supply chain risk, but simple package manager scanning does not provide this coverage. Black Duck container security solutions eliminate oversights and guide risk resolution workflows.
Scan container images and get layer-by-layer views of dependencies.
Surface known vulnerabilities and malicious packages in container dependencies.
Evaluate dependencies for license conflicts and generate SBOMs for container composition.
Black Duck solutions use binary composition analysis to scan containers and identify dependencies, regardless of whether they’re declared. Layer-based views of images display which layer introduced, or removed, dependencies, and lets teams customize the views based on layers of interest.
Every dependency is identified and listed with any associated security, license, or health risks. Black Duck® Security Advisories provide rich vulnerability information crucial for prioritizing and resolving issues. And continuous vulnerability monitoring alerts teams to new risk without the need to rescan images.
Black Duck container scans can be integrated into the software development life cycle to streamline testing. Scans can be run through source code managers, CI/CD pipelines, and binary repositories. Policies can be configured so that violations trigger custom workflows, send alerts, and block builds.
Safety requirements and industrial and governmental regulations mean that accurate Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) are more vital than ever before. Black Duck identifies all dependencies in container images and automatically generates SBOMs in SPDX or CycloneDX formats, making them easier to share with internal and external stakeholders.
Get key considerations for building, maintaining, and using SBOMs
Black Duck® SCA secure container scanning enables developers to identify and manage security and license risks, allowing them to scan multiple container images in a single project.