Gaining complete visibility into container dependencies is essential to preventing supply chain risk, but simple package manager scanning does not provide this coverage. Black Duck container security solutions eliminate oversights and guide risk resolution workflows.

Gain visibility into containers

Scan container images and get layer-by-layer views of dependencies.

Secure containers from threats

Surface known vulnerabilities and malicious packages in container dependencies.  

Meet regulatory compliance

Evaluate dependencies for license conflicts and generate SBOMs for container composition.

Secure and manage risks in your containers with Black Duck container security solutions

Get visibility into containers with layer-based scanning

Black Duck solutions use binary composition analysis to scan containers and identify dependencies, regardless of whether they’re declared. Layer-based views of images display which layer introduced, or removed, dependencies, and lets teams customize the views based on layers of interest.

A visual of Black Duck SCA binary composition analysis to scan containers to identify dependencies.
A visual of Black Duck SCA report highlighting the dependency risk insights in containers, including security, license, and operational risk.

Gain valuable insights about dependency risk

Every dependency is identified and listed with any associated security, license, or health risks.  Black Duck® Security Advisories provide rich vulnerability information crucial for prioritizing and resolving issues. And continuous vulnerability monitoring alerts teams to new risk without the need to rescan images.

Streamline container scanning with development integrations

Black Duck container scans can be integrated into the software development life cycle to streamline testing. Scans can be run through source code managers, CI/CD pipelines, and binary repositories. Policies can be configured so that violations trigger custom workflows, send alerts, and block builds.

A visual of SCM integrations available on Black Duck SCA
A visual of an software bill of materials (SBOM) created using Black Duck SCA

Build complete SBOMs to evaluate container dependencies

Safety requirements and industrial and governmental regulations mean that accurate Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) are more vital than ever before. Black Duck identifies all dependencies in container images and automatically generates SBOMs in SPDX or CycloneDX formats, making them easier to share with internal and external stakeholders.

Secure container scanning with Black Duck SCA

Black Duck® SCA secure container scanning enables developers to identify and manage security and license risks, allowing them to scan multiple container images in a single project.

 

