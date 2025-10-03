Other solutions rely solely on data from the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), the U.S. government repository of standards-based vulnerability data. But many vulnerabilities and affected open source projects are never documented in the NVD, and vulnerabilities often aren’t listed in the NVD until weeks after they become public. Given the risks, you can’t afford to wait.

Black Duck® Security Advisories (BDSA) go beyond the NVD, with enhanced data that is researched and analyzed by the Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC) to ensure completeness and accuracy, giving you early warning and complete insight.