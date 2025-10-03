With millions of open source projects available globally from thousands of websites and forges, it can be difficult (and sometimes impossible) to effectively track your open source use and manage the application security, software license compliance, and component quality risks that come with it. Black Duck SCA solves this problem, giving development, security, and legal teams maximum visibility and control of open source in their applications and containers. The open source KnowledgeBase is the foundation for Black Duck SCA, providing the industry’s most comprehensive database of open source component, vulnerability, and license information.