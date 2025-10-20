Schedule a Demo

Software composition analysis solutions

Our team can help you understand how our software composition analysis (SCA) solutions can fit in your unique environment. Complete the form to schedule a demo, get answers to technical questions, or get customized pricing.

 

Software composition analysis with Black Duck

  • Inventory and track all open source in your applications and containers
  • Instantly generate a Software Bill of Materials
  • Identify and remediate known open source vulnerabilities
  • Set, verify, and enforce open source security and use policies across the supply chain
  • Actively monitor and fix new vulnerabilities in deployed software

Request a live demo with a SCA expert