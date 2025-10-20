Our team can help you understand how our software composition analysis (SCA) solutions can fit in your unique environment. Complete the form to schedule a demo, get answers to technical questions, or get customized pricing.
Software composition analysis with Black Duck
- Inventory and track all open source in your applications and containers
- Instantly generate a Software Bill of Materials
- Identify and remediate known open source vulnerabilities
- Set, verify, and enforce open source security and use policies across the supply chain
- Actively monitor and fix new vulnerabilities in deployed software