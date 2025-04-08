Continuous Dynamic™ is a powerful dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution that rapidly and accurately finds vulnerabilities in websites and applications. With this DAST solution, you can perform scans and testing at the scale and speed modern enterprises need to identify security risks across your entire application portfolio.
SaaS delivery simplifies implementation and helps you scale fast as your security testing needs change.
Continuous scanning detects and adapts to code changes, ensuring that new functionality is automatically tested.
Safely perform DAST testing on your production applications without the need for a separate test environment.
AI-enabled verification dramatically reduces false positives while minimizing vulnerability triage time.
Unlike many DAST solutions that slow security and development teams down with long lists of findings requiring lengthy triage to separate the real vulnerabilities from the false positives, Continuous Dynamic combines artificial intelligence (AI) with expert security analysis to give your teams the most accurate dynamic testing results in the shortest timeframe.
Near-zero false positives so developers aren’t wasting time.
Personalized remediation guidance from our team of application security experts.
Real-time data-tracking with at-a-glance visibility into the security of all your websites.
The Continuous Dynamic Security Index provides a single score that enables you to gauge the overall status of web application security.
A1 - Broken Access Control
A2 - Cryptographic Failures
A3 - Injection
A4 - Insecure Design
A5 - Security Misconfiguration
A6 - Vulnerable and Outdated
Components
A7 - Identification and Authentication
Failures
A8 - Software and Data Integrity Failures
A9 - Security Logging and Monitoring
Failures (out of scope)
A10 - Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
Black Duck Polaris® Platform brings together the market-leading DAST, SAST, and SCA engines that power Continuous Dynamic, Coverity® Static Analysis, and Black Duck® SCA into an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and highly scalable SaaS solution, optimized for the needs of modern DevSecOps.
