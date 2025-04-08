Dynamic application security testing at the scale and speed modern enterprises need

Continuous Dynamic is a powerful dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution that rapidly and accurately finds vulnerabilities in websites and applications. With this DAST solution, you can perform scans and testing at the scale and speed modern enterprises need to identify security risks across your entire application portfolio.

Cloud-based

SaaS delivery simplifies implementation and helps you scale fast as your security testing needs change.



Always on

Continuous scanning detects and adapts to code changes, ensuring that new functionality is automatically tested.

Production safe

Safely perform DAST testing on your production applications without the need for a separate test environment.



Powered by AI

AI-enabled verification dramatically reduces false positives while minimizing vulnerability triage time.

Get verified and actionable results
with near-zero false positives

Unlike many DAST solutions that slow security and development teams down with long lists of findings requiring lengthy triage to separate the real vulnerabilities from the false positives, Continuous Dynamic combines artificial intelligence (AI) with expert security analysis to give your teams the most accurate dynamic testing results in the shortest timeframe.

 

A visual of the WhiteHat Dynamic dashboard showcasing vulnerability results on a laptop
Eliminate the noise

Near-zero false positives so developers aren’t wasting time.

 

Remediate with confidence

Personalized remediation guidance from our team of application security experts.

 

See the big picture

Real-time data-tracking with at-a-glance visibility into the security of all your websites.

 

Measure your progress

The Continuous Dynamic Security Index provides a single score that enables you to gauge the overall status of web application security.

Find the vulnerabilities in your
applications before threat actors do

 

  • Application Misconfiguration
  • Directory Indexing
  • HTTP Response Smuggling
  • Improper Input Handling
  • Insufficient Transport Layer Protection
  • OS Commanding
  • Remote File Inclusion
  • SQL Injection
  • XML External Entities
  • XQuery Injection
  • Content Spoofing
  • Fingerprinting
  • HTTP Response Splitting
  • Improper Output Handling
  • Mail Command Injection
  • Path Traversal
  • Routing Detour
  • SSL Injection
  • Injection
  • Cross-Site Scripting
  • Format String Attack
  • Improper File System Permissions
  • Information Leakage
  • Null Byte Injection
  • Predictable Resource Location
  • Server Misconfiguration
  • URL Redirector Abuse
  • XPath Injection

Verify coverage of the OWASP Top 10

 

A1 - Broken Access Control

A2 - Cryptographic Failures

A3 - Injection

A4 - Insecure Design

A5 - Security Misconfiguration

A6 - Vulnerable and Outdated
Components

A7 - Identification and Authentication
Failures

A8 - Software and Data Integrity Failures

A9 - Security Logging and Monitoring
Failures (out of scope)

A10 - Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)

 

A visual of Polaris Software Integrity Platform® bringing together the market-leading DAST, SAST, and SCA engines that power WhiteHat™ Dynamic, Coverity®, and Black Duck®

Looking for a self-serve, cloud-based DAST solution? Check out Polaris.

Black Duck Polaris® Platform brings together the market-leading DAST, SAST, and SCA engines that power Continuous Dynamic, Coverity® Static Analysis, and Black Duck® SCA into an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and highly scalable SaaS solution, optimized for the needs of modern DevSecOps

Learn more

