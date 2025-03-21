Continuous Dynamic

Get a no-obligation quote for Continuous Dynamic, the best-in-class DAST solution with near-zero false positives that scales quickly and easily to fit your needs.

  • Production-safe DAST scans applications in the environment where attacks occur.
  • Continuous scans automatically detect code changes to live applications.
  • Thousands of websites assessed simultaneously.
  • Easy to implement to help you scale fast as your security testing needs change.
  • On-call security experts provide customized remediation guidance.
  • The most-accurate results fast, with machine learning, artificial intelligence, and human expertise.

Discover how Continous Dynamic can help secure your web applications

Over 4,000 organizations worldwide trust Black Duck

49 out of the Fortune 100
Software Companies

Six out of the Top 10
Financial Services Companies

Ten out of the Top 10
Technology Companies

Six out of the Top 10
Healthcare Companies

What customers are saying

It’s a powerful tool for finding vulnerabilities, with a low level of false positive results. It is fast, reliable, and produces verified vulnerability results."

Esat Çağlayan

|

n11.com

With [Continuous Dynamic™] DAST, we have confidence in saying to our customers, ‘this is what was done to make your information more secure.’ And they know that every time there’s a new build of the application, it gets a new test."

Tim Cowell

|

Founder, Document Logistix

Issues that are discovered are done so less than a day after release. The issue is top of mind for the developer, and as a result the fix is made and released very quickly."

Jason Shah

|

CTO, Mediafly

Having no false positives and engineers available for in-depth explanation of our vulnerabilities has been invaluable."

Raymond Pompon

|

Director of Security, Linedata

