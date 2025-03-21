It’s a powerful tool for finding vulnerabilities, with a low level of false positive results. It is fast, reliable, and produces verified vulnerability results."
Esat Çağlayan|
n11.com
With [Continuous Dynamic™] DAST, we have confidence in saying to our customers, ‘this is what was done to make your information more secure.’ And they know that every time there’s a new build of the application, it gets a new test."
Tim Cowell|
Founder, Document Logistix
Issues that are discovered are done so less than a day after release. The issue is top of mind for the developer, and as a result the fix is made and released very quickly."
Jason Shah|
CTO, Mediafly
Having no false positives and engineers available for in-depth explanation of our vulnerabilities has been invaluable."
Raymond Pompon|
Director of Security, Linedata