By the time a software application reaches the consumer, it’s been touched by countless developers; consists of open source, proprietary, and third-party code; and has been built by humans, AI, and automated tools. Black Duck provides visibility into this complex software supply chain and addresses inadvertent and malicious threats introduced along the way.
Identify open source dependencies and automatically restrict usage based on component metadata and risk metrics.
Continuously monitor application dependencies for security vulnerabilities and malware.
Satisfy industry or customer requirements through SBOM generation and secure development practices.
Only 75% of open source dependencies can be resolved through standard identification methods. Black Duck uses a mix of declarative and nondeclarative methods to identify all open source dependencies used in a project regardless of how they were included, languages used, or access to source code.
Attackers can use anything from vulnerabilities to misconfigurations and exposed secrets to insecure pipelines to infiltrate the software supply chain. Black Duck uses static and binary analysis to surface insecure configurations and secrets left in build artifacts. Black Duck Security Advisories provide crucial metrics that enable teams to prioritize and remediate open source vulnerabilities.
Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) are crucial for identifying software supply chain risks and are now required across many industries. Black Duck imports third-party SBOMs, aggregates the declared dependencies with internal projects, and exports first-party SBOMs in SPDX and CycloneDX formats. Standard and custom templates enable teams to produce SBOMs aligned with varying customer and industry requirements.
Software supply chain regulations are becoming increasingly important as organizations face rising cybersecurity threats, data privacy concerns, and pressure for greater transparency. Black Duck offers full solutions that helps organizations build secure development practices and prepare to align with numerous regulations and requirements, such as the NIST Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF).
Gartner® predicts more than half of all new code written will be AI-generated by the end of 2025. Organizations need to leverage this productivity-boosting technology without worrying about introducing new risk. Black Duck can analyze AI-generated code as it’s produced to identify license compliance issues and security concerns—before the code moves into source code management or build pipelines.
Automation is crucial for identifying and mitigating security threats effectively, while continuing to focus on the task at hand—software development. Black Duck automated solutions scan for vulnerabilities, manage dependencies, generate reports, and enforce security and compliance policies.
