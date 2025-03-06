Identify and mitigate software risks during M&A due diligence

When software is part of the deal, knowing what’s in the code matters. Understanding potential open source risks, security flaws, and code quality issues in a target’s codebase early protects the value of the deal. Undetected issues during M&A can:

Compromise proprietary intellectual property.

Put sensitive data at risk.

Impede overall and integration operations.

Lengthen deal and integration timelines.

Increase remediation costs.

No matter which side of an acquisition you’re on, Black Duck solutions for open source license compliance, software security, and code quality will support the financial and reputational success of your transaction.