Understand API security testing challenges

Lack of knowledge about total application security posture

Development and AppSec teams do not have a holistic view of their application APIs, including shadow and rogue APIs. They often have inaccurate or missing API documentation, which contributes to a distorted view of risk posture.

No expertise on API testing best practices

Many organizations lack knowledge about how to properly test web interfaces and back-end APIs as part of their overall AppSec program. QA teams struggle with the manual process of configuring APIs for authentication and access control, consuming vast amounts of time and resources.

Limited visibility into API architecture and dataflow between external services

AppSec teams often only have a truncated view of the overall system risks instead of a holistic view of dataflow from API endpoints to components within their apps.