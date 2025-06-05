Jason Schmitt is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of deep technical knowledge, product development, insight into emerging and rapidly changing cybersecurity challenges, and go-to-market strategy and implementation.
He brings more than 20 years of experience in security and enterprise product development and management. Jason most recently served as CEO of cloud security startup Aporeto, where he led the company from pre-revenue through a successful acquisition by Palo Alto Networks. He has a deep background in software development and application security – leading Enterprise Security Products at Hewlett Packard as Vice President and General Manager of Fortify and ArcSight. Jason combines security domain expertise with strong experience delivering SaaS/cloud-based solutions.
Jason is a Louisiana native, who completed his bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and master’s in Computer Science at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and his MBA at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business.
Dipto Chakravarty is the chief product and technology officer at Black Duck, where he leads the company’s product and technology initiatives including product strategy, product management, product development, and R&D. Before joining Black Duck, he served as CPO at Cloudera and head of data engineering for Amazon’s artificial general intelligence business. Dipto has held executive positions at AWS, CA, IBM, and Novell; he led three PE-backed businesses with exits; and he founded Artesia from a buyout of Thomson-Reuters. He has had 12 patents issued to date, has authored two books, and has served on the board of software companies. Dipto holds BS and MS degrees in computer science from the University of Maryland, and a GMP certification from Harvard Business School.
Sean is responsible for overseeing and optimizing all revenue-generating activities at Black Duck, bringing a consistent track record of leading teams through complex change to deliver predictable growth. Sean has over 30 years of progressive experience in leading sales and go-to-market teams. Sean most recently led the Worldwide Sales and Go-To-Market team for the Carbon Black team at VMware/Broadcom. Sean has a diverse background in technology that spans cyber security, SaaS, hardware, software and consulting/outsourcing having worked at industry leading organizations such as Cisco, Oracle, Symantec/Veritas and Ernst. & Young. Throughout Sean’s career he has been acknowledged as a leader who has a long-lasting impact on both organizations and teams. Sean holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Management from McMaster University.
A seasoned VP of Finance and IT, Ed Loftus has successfully supported very large acquisitions over his career. As a member of the executive teams of Black Duck and the Software Integrity Group, Ed helped drive the sale of Black Duck to SNPS and sale of the Software Integrity group to Francisco Partners and Clearlake. At Citrix, Ed oversaw Finance and then pivoted into a Strategic Development role focused on investments and M&A. At Black Duck he was the Vice President of Sales Operations while also overseeing both Marketing and Sales Operations. Upon joining Synopsys, he became the VP of Finance for the Software Integrity Group, where he also led the IT and systems teams.
Ed is highly skilled in Mergers & Acquisitions, Software as a Service (SaaS), Start-ups, Financial Systems, and Acquisition Integration. Strong sales professional with a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) focused on Accounting from Fitchburg State College.
Joy joined Black Duck in July 2024 as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Human Resources Officer. Joy brings to the role over 26 years of experience leading legal and HR teams in both public and private global technology (SaaS) organizations including BluJay Solutions, Blue Yonder/JDA (formerly RedPrairie Corporation), API Healthcare and Evite. Most recently, Joy served as EVP of Human Resources & Training for e2open, LLC (NYSE: ETWO) where she led transformational culture and process-driven change.
Joy has a breadth of experience in strategic leadership related to complex transactions, negotiation, compliance and M&A. Joy has been responsible for impactful organizational design and total rewards initiatives and enjoys building a high performance, compassionate culture. Joy holds a Juris Doctor and a Bachelor of Arts degree, with honors and distinction, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Jim Ivers leads Black Duck marketing worldwide, leveraging expertise in messaging and positioning, branding, product marketing, data-driven demand generation and go-to-market strategies. Jim has been telling the Black Duck story since arriving in 2016 as part of the Cigital acquisition, where he was the CMO. During that time, Black Duck revenue has grown over 300% through organic growth and multiple acquisitions and emerged as the industry leader in application security.
Jim has 20 years of experience in IT security, with CMO roles at Cybertrust (acquired by Verizon), Triumfant, and Cocoon Data. While at Cybertrust, Jim was recognized as the Marketing Executive of the Year by the International Business Awards. He also held various roles with industry innovators like webMethods and Information Builders. Jim holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Central Florida.
As Vice President of Product Management, Scott Johnson leads the product direction for Black Duck’s SaaS and on premises AppSec solutions. His focus is on accelerating actionable, contextual based results that automate the developer and AppSec team experience.
Scott offers a unique blend of enterprise and start-up experience with prior product management and leadership roles, including serving as GM and Vice President at Micro Focus Fortify (now OpenText). Other highlights include security and technology product leadership positions at IBM ISS, Ionic Security (acquired by Twilio), Unisys, Nivis (acquired by Honeywell) and b2b market exchange platform provider, Idapta. Scott also co-founded, Ho-Chunk, Inc., the $350m+ economic development corporation for the Winnebago Indian Tribe of Nebraska.
Scott earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska and holds an M.B.A. in Entrepreneurship from the University of Iowa. Scott co-founded the Atlanta chapter of the TAG Product Management Society and served as a mentor for cyber security incubator, Cyberlaunch.
Tom serves as the Vice President, Global Alliances & Channels at Black Duck, responsible for all things partner and indirect sales. Tom came to Black Duck via Synopsys where he built the company’s first Partner Program. Tom and his team have been recognized with over 20 awards, including CRN Channel Chief three consecutive years and a 5-star Partner Program rating for three consecutive years. The Black Duck partner program is widely recognized as one of the industry’s best.
Prior to joining Synopsys, Tom built the first successful partner program at Tanium as Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances, where he was also recognized as a Channel Chief. Before Tanium, Tom spent nine years at VMware and ten years at Oracle running multi-billion dollar partner organizations. At Oracle, Tom was also a part of the extended M&A team and built the first ever Vertical Alliance Partner Program across 30+ industries.
Rich brings a deep background in the cyber security software products industry, across both startup and enterprise scale. Rich joined Black Duck via its divestiture from Synopsys in 2024. Prior to Synopsys, Rich was VP Engineering at Phantom, the market leader in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (acquired by Splunk), and held various leadership positions in Customer Success, Engineering, and Product Management at HP Enterprise Security Products, joining via their acquisition of Fortify Software. Rich holds a Bachelor's in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Master’s in Engineering Management from Cornell University, where he earned Academic All-American Honors on the varsity swim team.
Jeff Delaney, VP Engineering, leads Black Duck’s R&D organization for all Software Products. He is a transformational engineering executive with experience leading global R&D teams building solutions in SaaS, Enterprise, and Mobile. Jeff’s experience spans startups and large enterprise software companies, both public and private. Prior to Black Duck, he has held Sr Executive R&D roles at Visiant, Ericsson, ACI, and Varolii where he was GM of the Business Continuity Software Division (acq. by Nuance).
Jeff has also spent the last 10 years as a Leadership Mentor at Northeastern University’s Gordon Institute of Engineering Leadership. As part of the program, he teaches leadership fundamentals to young ultra-high-performing engineers.
Jeff is originally a Boston native and holds a BS in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts.
Girish Janardhanudu, Chief Customer Officer, leads the Black Duck Customer success team with a focus on driving customer adoption and long-term value through proactive support and relationship management. Girish brings a deep and dynamic skillset that enables him to focus on aligning customer needs with business outcomes. In this role, Girish oversees critical functions such as customer support and enablement, technical services, consulting, and Black Duck Audits. For the past eight years, Girish served as Senior Vice President of Services, where he delivered Security Product Services, Program Services, Security Testing Services, and SaaS Delivery under one umbrella. Girish joined Black Duck through the acquisition of Cigital, a leading software security consulting firm, and successfully integrated the services businesses as Black Duck grew through acquisition and innovation. Girish earned his MBA from Robert Smith School of Business and Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science & Engineering from Bangalore University, India.
Ishpreet Singh serves as the Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Black Duck, where he oversees all CIO functions and drives the company’s digital transformation. In this role, he is responsible for aligning technology strategies with business objectives, implementing innovative AI-driven solutions, and building scalable infrastructures that enable growth and profitability. Ishpreet’s work at Black Duck focuses on enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing business processes, and future-proofing the organization through advanced technology adoption. Prior to joining Black Duck, Ishpreet was the CIO at Qualys, where he successfully built and scaled IT functions supporting the company’s rapid growth, ensuring seamless operations, and delivering key business outcomes. Prior to Qualys, Ishpreet held key IT leadership roles at Pluralsight, Imperva, Data.ai, and Splunk, and spent a decade with Deloitte advising global enterprises on complex technology transformations. Ishpreet holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering and has completed various leadership certifications in finance and strategy.
Chris Leffel, VP of SaaS R&D, leads the development and operations of Black Duck’s market leading SaaS solutions. Chris formerly served as Chief Product Officer of WhiteHat Security prior to it being acquired by Synopsys. Chris has an extensive career in enterprise cyber security with executive and leadership roles in firms such as Digital Guardian, Tripwire, Code Green Networks and Symantec.