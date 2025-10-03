Executives
DevOps
Application Security
Software Risk Manager’s flexibility enables organizations to migrate, consolidate, and transition existing and new security tools across multiple vendors. It integrates with 135+ industry-leading SAST, dynamic application security testing (DAST), SCA, interactive application security testing (IAST), network security, and developer tools to provide a single AppSec source of record. Teams can easily track security efficacy using dashboards that deliver KPIs and productivity analytics.
Software Risk Manager provides a uniform software risk assessment of all components—custom code, third-party, and open source—as well as related components like APIs, containers, and microservices. Support for 20+ compliance standards including HIPPA, NIST, and OWASP Top 10 enables you to map specific findings to regulatory standards to shorten time to audit.
Software Risk Manager correlates, deduplicates, and summarizes findings across manual and automated AST tools, to prioritize high-impact fixes based on risk. It pushes critical issues and policy violations to supported issue tracking systems and communicates critical defects to developers directly.
Software Risk Manager can centrally define and enforce security policies across tools and teams. Designate which critical issues to fix first and the parameters for running testing. Embed controls within pipelines by defining policies as code, and automate decision-making across development environments.
Software Risk Manager has built-in engines based on Black Duck's industry-leading SAST and SCA technology, allowing teams to rapidly complete core testing. Its automated onboarding accelerates developer adoption and dynamically maps key software resources, issues, and users. A flexible rules engine defines universal policies and provides preset testing rules to enable security activities right away.
Software Risk Manager
Manage Risk at Scale
Simplify AppSec Results
Get started with ASPM