Unify policy, test orchestration, correlation, prioritization, with built-in AppSec engines.

A visual representation of software Risk Manager

Tailored AppSec solutions for diverse teams

Executives

Business leaders need to understand how effective their AppSec tools are and have complete visibility into process and performance across teams.

DevOps

Development and operations teams need a centralized view of all issues so they can identify their most impactful security activities and deploy cleaner builds.

Application Security

Security needs to keep pace with DevOps, but wading through false positives and duplicate results across disparate AppSec tools creates complexity and delays.

Software Risk Manager enables AppSec accountability and breaks silos between tools, processes, and teams

A visual of Software Risk Manager dashboard that allows teams to easily track security efficacy

Simplify AppSec management

Software Risk Manager’s flexibility enables organizations to migrate, consolidate, and transition existing and new security tools across multiple vendors. It integrates with 135+ industry-leading SAST, dynamic application security testing (DAST), SCA, interactive application security testing (IAST), network security, and developer tools to provide a single AppSec source of record. Teams can easily track security efficacy using dashboards that deliver KPIs and productivity analytics.

A Software Risk Manager dashboard highlighting a specific project's software risk assessment

Get a complete view of AppSec risks

Software Risk Manager provides a uniform software risk assessment of all components—custom code, third-party, and open source—as well as related components like APIs, containers, and microservices. Support for 20+ compliance standards including HIPPA, NIST, and OWASP Top 10 enables you to map specific findings to regulatory standards to shorten time to audit.

A visual of how Software Risk Manager summarizes findings and sets priorities

Cut through the noise to prioritize critical issues quickly

Software Risk Manager correlates, deduplicates, and summarizes findings across manual and automated AST tools, to prioritize high-impact fixes based on risk. It pushes critical issues and policy violations to supported issue tracking systems and communicates critical defects to developers directly.

A visual of how Software Risk Manager can centrally define and enforce security policies across teams

Standardize AppSec workflows through policy

Software Risk Manager can centrally define and enforce security policies across tools and teams. Designate which critical issues to fix first and the parameters for running testing. Embed controls within pipelines by defining policies as code, and automate decision-making across development environments.

A visual of Software Risk Manager's ability of allow teams to rapidly complete core testing

Drive required testing at the spped the business demands

Software Risk Manager has built-in engines based on Black Duck's industry-leading SAST and SCA technology, allowing teams to rapidly complete core testing. Its automated onboarding accelerates developer adoption and dynamically maps key software resources, issues, and users. A flexible rules engine defines universal policies and provides preset testing rules to enable security activities right away.

Over 4,000 organizations worldwide trust Black Duck

Browse customer case studies

