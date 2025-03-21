What’s Inside

Building Security in Maturity Model (BSIMM) is a data-driven model developed through the analysis of real-world software security initiatives (also known as application security, product security, or DevSecOps programs). The BSIMM15 report, published in January 2025, represents the latest evolution of this detailed measuring stick for software security.

Through the analysis of 121 organizations across a variety of industry verticals, the BSIMM15 report reveals