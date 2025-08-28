Application security (AppSec) is important for all industries, including the public sector. The nation’s security and safety are dependent on our mission systems working accurately and being able to receive upgrades in a timely manner.

Increasingly, software applications, websites, and supply chains are at risk of cyberattacks, data breaches, cyber espionage, hacks, and more. To counteract these persistent threats, agencies need AppSec tools to improve software quality—including security and safety—while achieving compliance, increasing productivity, and reducing cycle time and costs.