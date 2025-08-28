Application security (AppSec) is important for all industries, including the public sector. The nation’s security and safety are dependent on our mission systems working accurately and being able to receive upgrades in a timely manner.
Increasingly, software applications, websites, and supply chains are at risk of cyberattacks, data breaches, cyber espionage, hacks, and more. To counteract these persistent threats, agencies need AppSec tools to improve software quality—including security and safety—while achieving compliance, increasing productivity, and reducing cycle time and costs.
Software quality includes security, reliability, and safety.
Unpatched vulnerabilities and unmitigated weaknesses in software code are easy to exploit. The effort and risks required to exploit software are low and the rewards are high. Ninety percent of security incidents result from exploits against defects in software.
Creating an asymmetric advantage by detecting and remediating vulnerabilities and weaknesses in applications has a material impact on deterring adversaries and preventing successful attacks.
In today’s world of cyberattacks, government agencies and contractors must demonstrate that a system is secure and reliable before claiming that it’s safe. Safety is critical for commercial aviation, military aircraft, spacecraft, weapons systems, and medical devices.
Black Duck can help your agency support a risk-based approach to security that aligns to the underlying principles of FISMA and to frameworks such as the NIST Risk Management Framework and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. AppSec tools can provide detailed reports listing the specific rules and categories of each standard that the tools address.
Finding and resolving defects faster frees up developers’ time.
A direct result of increasing productivity and efficiency is cost avoidance and a quick return on investment (ROI).
According to “The Cost of Poor Software Quality in the U.S.: A 2022 Report,” vulnerabilities often stem from simple software coding errors. Typically, there are an average of 25 errors per 1,000 lines of code (NIST 2016). Reducing software vulnerabilities and weaknesses ultimately results in a quick ROI and long-term cost savings.
For example, a software efficiency pilot project commissioned by a defense contractor measured time saved in root cause analysis, defect identification, recoding, and retest. The result was a savings of more than US$1M and a team efficiency gain of ~20%.
Recognized by independent analysts including Gartner® and Forrester® as a leader in AppSec testing, Black Duck® is a global company and the largest solution provider in the AppSec testing industry, and we are committed to investing in research and development.
The Black Duck team has industry expertise and is dedicated to supporting our public sector customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense, federal contractors, civilian agencies, the Intelligence community, and state and local government.
Black Duck also supports cross-sector-enabling technologies such as IoT for embedded and industrial controls, the cloud and containers, and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as critical infrastructure sectors including
Many Black Duck employees and authorized partners serve or have served as subject matter experts for committees, boards, working groups, programs, and projects related to AppSec standards, policies, and regulatory guidelines.
Black Duck DevSecOps tools can help federal agencies and government contractors comply with laws, regulatory guidance, policies, and standards related to AppSec, software quality, data protection, and privacy. Avoid exploits by finding and fixing weaknesses and vulnerabilities, and get detailed reports listing the specific rules and categories of each standard that the tools address.
View standard and policies collaborations
Federal agencies and government contractors can acquire Black Duck tools directly from Black Duck or on U.S. General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule Information Technology (GSA MAS IT previously known as IT Schedule 70) through a U.S. government supplier, which can help speed the procurement process.
