Black Duck is a Leader in the 2023 Forrester Wave™ for SAST

Black Duck® has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q3 2023, based on an evaluation of Coverity® Static Analysis, our static application security testing (SAST) solution.

In the report, Forrester evaluated 11 of the top SAST providers against 26 criteria grouped into three-high level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

Takeaways from this year's report include as the recommendation that SAST customers look for providers that increase developer velocity, secure new and emerging technologies, and automate the remediation process.