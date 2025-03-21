Manage Application Security, Quality, and Compliance Risks at the Speed Your Business Demands
Why choose Black Duck?
- We are the recognized leader in software security and quality.
- Only Black Duck offers the top application security testing (AST) solutions in all the critical testing categories.
- Developers can secure code as fast as they write it.
- Development and DevSecOps teams can automate testing within development pipelines and without compromising velocity.
- Security teams can proactively manage risk and focus remediation efforts on what matters most.
- Our solutions identify open source, security, and quality risks for M&A due diligence.