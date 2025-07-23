The Black Duck customer value study, conducted by UserEvidence, shares insights from more than 100 customers across a wide range of industries to demonstrate the value that Black Duck’s solutions provide. The report shares customer improvements across productivity, risk mitigation, and cost.
Key findings include
- A remarkable 95% of Black Duck customers report a decrease in overall software risk since implementing Black Duck tools
- Black Duck customers report a 55% reduction in delayed releases due to security issues, saving some customers millions per year
- Customers decreased their time to remediate vulnerabilities by 66% since implementing Black Duck
- Customers significantly streamlined risk reporting, decreasing their time spent preparing risk reports by 75%