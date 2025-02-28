The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Black Duck static application security testing (SAST) provides fast, scalable, and comprehensive detection of security and quality issues for any application, in the cloud, on premises, and at the developer desktop.

Find issues earlier

Identify issues early in the software development life cycle (SDLC) by running scans and security testing in the IDE and on every pull request to avoid impacting release timelines. 

Streamline workflows

Integrate and automate static code analysis in your existing IDEs, source code management systems, and CI tools, with results integrated right into your developer tools and workflows.

Focus on real defects

Eliminate the noise of false positives so you can spend less time triaging results and more time delivering real value.

Find issues early in the SDLC

Code defects are easiest to resolve when they’re identified early, before they can impact release timelines or users. With Black Duck, you can integrate static code analysis at multiple points in the SDLC, allowing you to optimize testing to match the way your teams work.

  • Run in real time in the IDE
  • Developers are notified of vulnerabilities and code quality issues in real time as they code, preventing issues from being checked in to the code repository. Static Analysis Tool Detecting Code Quality Issues
  • Trigger on pull requests
  • Incremental SAST scans identify issues in any code that’s changed since the previous scan, with integrations into popular source code management systems, such as GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket. GitHub Interface Showing Security Issue
  • Automate in CI pipelines
  • SAST scans identify security or quality issues that haven’t yet been resolved, with the ability to break the build if policy violations exist. Static Analysis Tools SAST Visualization
  • Scheduled full scans
  • Comprehensive static application security testing scans can be run periodically to identify any critical security or quality defects across the full application. Edit Test Frequency Policy Interface Screenshot
Accurate static analysis when and where you need it

No matter what your development stack looks like, with Black Duck, you can integrate SAST seamlessly into your development and DevOps workflows and toolchains.

In the cloud

Looking for an easy-to-use SaaS solution optimized for modern development? Polaris fAST Static lets you onboard and begin scanning in minutes to uncover vulnerable source code, hard-coded secrets, or misconfigured infrastructure-as-code templates. Automated scans can be triggered by source code management and CI events.

Learn more about Polaris fAST Static

On premises

Do you need a static analysis solution that can be deployed in your environment? Coverity® Static Analysis helps teams deliver high-quality code, while verifying compliance with security, functional safety, and industry standards, including OWASP Top 10, MISRA, and CERT C/C++.

Learn more about Coverity

In the IDE

Want to shift security testing left without slowing developers down? With the Code SightIDE plug-in, developers can find and fix security issues in real time as they code. Fast, incremental SAST scans save developers time by flagging security defects and suggesting fixes right in the IDE, so they can be fixed before check-in.

Learn more about Code Sight

Universal static code analysis scan engine

Our static analysis solutions are built on a universal scan engine that delivers the same fast, accurate, and scalable results in the cloud, on premises, and in the IDE.

Comprehensive language and framework support

Our deep understanding of 20+ languages and 200+ frameworks adds context to results, improving security testing accuracy and reducing false positives.

Fast scans at just the right time


Fast incremental scans can be triggered at any step of the SDLC, and in-depth application scans can be run as needed.

Configurable checkers to fit your needs

Security checkers are tuned to eliminate false positives by default, and can be configured to best fit your application risk profile.

The Black Duck advantage

Black Duck provides the market’s most comprehensive static analysis solutions, with the ﬂexibility to uncover security and quality issues in any application, across a diverse set of technologies, and with integrations into common developer workﬂows.

Forrester Wave Static Application Security Testing Q3 2023


Developer velocity

SAST results are provided right within existing workflows, so developers can eliminate defects quickly without leaving their favorite tools. Highly accurate results further improve efficiency by allowing developers to focus on real issues rather than wasting time triaging false positives.

Pinpoint accuracy

The Black Duck SAST scan engine can uncover complex issues that span multiple files and libraries. Security and quality checkers can be tuned to best match each application profile, so both developers and security teams get the results they need.  

Enterprise scale

Black Duck customers routinely scan some of the largest applications in the world, including those with thousands of developers and tens of millions of lines of code. No matter how big your applications are, our SAST scans deliver consistently accurate results.

Security and quality compliance

Policy-based scans and built-in reports make it easy to track and manage compliance with the coding standards that matter to your business. Insights into issue types and severity help prioritize remediation efforts and track progress across teams and projects.  

Customer testimonials

Quote

"Using Coverity has helped enhance our mandate to ensure code quality and security, as well as to enforce our compliance with SEI-CERT coding standards for C, C++, and Java, and MISRA standards for C."

THALES ALENIA SPACE

Quote

"Coverity gave us a code quality approach that was very efficient, especially given the multimillion lines of code that needed to be scanned."

MEGA INTERNATIONAL

49 out of the Fortune 100
Software Companies

Six out of the Top 10
Financial Services Companies

Ten out of the Top 10
Technology Companies

Six out of the Top 10
Healthcare Companies

More static analysis resources

Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for AppSec

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q3 2023

The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q3 2023

SAST is critical for finding and fixing security and quality issues in your code

Thales Alenia Space

Ensuring Software Reliability and Security from Design Through Development

