Integrate and automate static code analysis in your existing IDEs, source code management systems, and CI tools, with results integrated right into your developer tools and workflows.
Eliminate the noise of false positives so you can spend less time triaging results and more time delivering real value.
Code defects are easiest to resolve when they’re identified early, before they can impact release timelines or users. With Black Duck, you can integrate static code analysis at multiple points in the SDLC, allowing you to optimize testing to match the way your teams work.
No matter what your development stack looks like, with Black Duck, you can integrate SAST seamlessly into your development and DevOps workflows and toolchains.
Looking for an easy-to-use SaaS solution optimized for modern development? Polaris fAST Static lets you onboard and begin scanning in minutes to uncover vulnerable source code, hard-coded secrets, or misconfigured infrastructure-as-code templates. Automated scans can be triggered by source code management and CI events.
Do you need a static analysis solution that can be deployed in your environment? Coverity® Static Analysis helps teams deliver high-quality code, while verifying compliance with security, functional safety, and industry standards, including OWASP Top 10, MISRA, and CERT C/C++.
Want to shift security testing left without slowing developers down? With the Code Sight™ IDE plug-in, developers can find and fix security issues in real time as they code. Fast, incremental SAST scans save developers time by flagging security defects and suggesting fixes right in the IDE, so they can be fixed before check-in.
Our static analysis solutions are built on a universal scan engine that delivers the same fast, accurate, and scalable results in the cloud, on premises, and in the IDE.
Our deep understanding of 20+ languages and 200+ frameworks adds context to results, improving security testing accuracy and reducing false positives.
Fast incremental scans can be triggered at any step of the SDLC, and in-depth application scans can be run as needed.
Security checkers are tuned to eliminate false positives by default, and can be configured to best fit your application risk profile.
Black Duck provides the market’s most comprehensive static analysis solutions, with the ﬂexibility to uncover security and quality issues in any application, across a diverse set of technologies, and with integrations into common developer workﬂows.
SAST results are provided right within existing workflows, so developers can eliminate defects quickly without leaving their favorite tools. Highly accurate results further improve efficiency by allowing developers to focus on real issues rather than wasting time triaging false positives.
The Black Duck SAST scan engine can uncover complex issues that span multiple files and libraries. Security and quality checkers can be tuned to best match each application profile, so both developers and security teams get the results they need.
Black Duck customers routinely scan some of the largest applications in the world, including those with thousands of developers and tens of millions of lines of code. No matter how big your applications are, our SAST scans deliver consistently accurate results.
Policy-based scans and built-in reports make it easy to track and manage compliance with the coding standards that matter to your business. Insights into issue types and severity help prioritize remediation efforts and track progress across teams and projects.
Learn how Thales Alenia Space uses Coverity to ensure code quality and security