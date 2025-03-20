Learn how to produce robust software at the speed your business requires

Do you need to build rock-solid software that performs as expected in any conditions, without slowing down development? You need a solution that performs deep analysis of your code to accurately find real defects and security vulnerabilities as part of your existing workflows. Learn how Coverity® Static Analysis provides comprehensive code scans that identify even complex defects, and see how easily it can be integrated into your software development life cycle (SDLC).

Inside you'll find:

How an in-depth analysis of your software uncovers hard-to-find defects, while fitting seamlessly into the SDLC

A detailed overview of how development and security managers can leverage Coverity dashboards to track and manage risks in your software

Code examples that highlight how integrated code scans help find critical defects and security vulnerabilities

Learn how to ensure your software is free of critical defects, integrate static code analysis seamlessly into your SDLC, and accelerate your development velocity.