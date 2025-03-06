Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC)

CyRC's mission is to advance the state of software security through research, innovation, and evangelism. CyRC leverages Black Duck’s expertise, technology, and resources to conduct high-quality primary and secondary software security research, and publishes its findings for the benefit of the broader security, developer, and DevSecOps communities.



Operating within the greater Black Duck mission of building trust in the software that powers our lives, CyRC helps increase awareness of issues by publishing research supporting strong cybersecurity practices.



CyRC leverages core expertise present in our global software security teams. Our expertise spans static code analysis, fuzzing, interactive application security testing, penetration testing, open source development, and production deployment. With software at the heart of modern life—from wearable devices, home automation, blockchain, mobile applications, and automotive technologies—access to actionable security information must flow at the pace of innovation.