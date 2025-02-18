The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Code Sight is an IDE plugin that helps developers fix software defects as they code and extends insight from pipeline scans to the developer desktop.

Quickly find and fix security risks in source code, open source dependencies, API calls, and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) before you push vulnerabilities downstream. Get fast, accurate results for static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) directly in your IDE.

Components that are pulled in by other components.

Application security optimized for the needs of developers

Secure coding without changing your workflow

Code Sight quickly and accurately detects security defects in application code and infrastructure-as-code files as you open, edit, and save them, so you can stay focused and fix security bugs before you check in.

Identify vulnerable open source dependencies

Code Sight gives you complete visibility into security risks in both direct and transitive open source dependencies, so you can select the most secure components and versions to use and avoid incompatible licenses. 

Fix issues faster with guided remediation

Enhance developers’ secure coding capabilities with clear fix guidance and risk-relevant security training. See exactly what code change or component upgrade is needed, get advice on how to make the fix, and reduce the opportunity for an attack.

Unify priorities for DevSecOps

Alert developers to policy violations and issues detected during pipeline-based security tests. Ensure AppSec teams maintain control over fix priorities while development teams work in unison to secure code.

More speed. Less rework.

Get started in minutes

Code Sight is a lightweight IDE plugin that you can download and install directly from your IDE’s marketplace.

Analyze code in seconds

Code Sight leverages industry-leading scan engines that can analyze large projects quickly, in the background, so you can keep coding.

Avoid costly rework

Fix issues while you code and avoid the disruption of going back to fix vulnerabilities discovered during late-stage security tests.

Improve the effectiveness of downstream security testing

Code Sight complements downstream application security testing integrated into your build and CI pipelines. By “shifting security left” to the developer’s desktop, your team can address security issues early, reducing the noise and congestion that comes when vulnerabilities aren’t discovered until late in the life cycle, as well as the risk that undetected vulnerabilities will make it to production.

Standalone
Code Sight

Best for speed and secure DevOps for development teams.

Provide development teams with quality and security risk information for code, open source, and IaC templates used in their projects, directly within the IDE. Fix issues before pushing downstream and avoid late-stage rework.


Available for
$500
per developer
(10 minimum, volume discount available)
Free trial includes full standalone capabilities

  • Code Analysis
  • Rapid Scan Static
  • Full Scan (powered by Coverity® Static Analysis)
  • Open Source Analysis
  • Rapid Scan SCA
  • Risk Insight
  • Vulnerability severity, prioritization, and reachability metrics (e.g., CVSS)
  • Unsecure coding practices (e.g., CWE)
  • Black Duck® Security Advisories
  • Risk severity, location within code
  • Remediation guidance
  • Enterprise Readiness
  • View security and quality risks detected across teams and projects
  • Custom security and license policy configuration
  • Automatic policy notification and enforcement
  • Scan Configurations
  • Automatic and manual scan options
  • Single-file scan and full project scan options
  • Deployment
  • Available as standalone IDE plugin for popular IDEs
  • Free Trial Available in VS Code, Visual Studio, Eclipse and IntelliJ

Standalone
Code Sight


Full version available for purchase after trial period


Code Sight Plugin for
Black Duck AST Tools

Best for full-lifecycle application security for the enterprise.

Extend the full application security capabilities of Black Duck® SCA and Coverity Static Analysis, Software Risk Manager™, and the Black Duck Polaris® Platform, without breaking established workflows. Security teams maintain control over pipeline-based tests while developers cultivate risk awareness directly in the IDE.



Included
with Coverity Static Analysis, Black Duck SCA, Software Risk Manager, and the Polaris Platform.
Solution terms vary.
See Coverity Static Analysis, Black Duck SCA, Software Risk Manager, or the Polaris Platform for details.

  • Code Analysis
  • Rapid Scan Static
  • Full Scan (powered by Coverity Static Analysis)
  • Open Source Analysis
  • Rapid Scan SCA
  • Risk Insight
  • Vulnerability severity, prioritization, and reachability metrics (e.g., CVSS)
  • Unsecure coding practices (e.g., CWE)
  • Black Duck Security Advisories
  • Risk severity, location within code
  • Remediation guidance
  • Enterprise Readiness
  • View security and quality risks detected across teams and projects
  • Custom security and license policy configuration
  • Automatic policy notification and enforcement
  • Scan Configurations
  • Automatic and manual scan options
  • Single-file scan and full project scan options
  • Deployment
  • Available as IDE plugin – view documentation for complete list

Code Sight Plugin for
Coverity and Black Duck

