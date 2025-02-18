Code Sight™ is an IDE plugin that helps developers fix software defects as they code and extends insight from pipeline scans to the developer desktop.
Quickly find and fix security risks in source code, open source dependencies, API calls, and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) before you push vulnerabilities downstream. Get fast, accurate results for static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) directly in your IDE.
Components that are pulled in by other components.
Code Sight quickly and accurately detects security defects in application code and infrastructure-as-code files as you open, edit, and save them, so you can stay focused and fix security bugs before you check in.
Code Sight gives you complete visibility into security risks in both direct and transitive open source dependencies, so you can select the most secure components and versions to use and avoid incompatible licenses.
Enhance developers’ secure coding capabilities with clear fix guidance and risk-relevant security training. See exactly what code change or component upgrade is needed, get advice on how to make the fix, and reduce the opportunity for an attack.
Alert developers to policy violations and issues detected during pipeline-based security tests. Ensure AppSec teams maintain control over fix priorities while development teams work in unison to secure code.
Code Sight is a lightweight IDE plugin that you can download and install directly from your IDE’s marketplace.
Code Sight leverages industry-leading scan engines that can analyze large projects quickly, in the background, so you can keep coding.
Fix issues while you code and avoid the disruption of going back to fix vulnerabilities discovered during late-stage security tests.
Code Sight complements downstream application security testing integrated into your build and CI pipelines. By “shifting security left” to the developer’s desktop, your team can address security issues early, reducing the noise and congestion that comes when vulnerabilities aren’t discovered until late in the life cycle, as well as the risk that undetected vulnerabilities will make it to production.
Best for speed and secure DevOps for development teams.
Provide development teams with quality and security risk information for code, open source, and IaC templates used in their projects, directly within the IDE. Fix issues before pushing downstream and avoid late-stage rework.
Available for
$500
per developer
(10 minimum, volume discount available)
Free trial includes full standalone capabilities
Best for full-lifecycle application security for the enterprise.
Extend the full application security capabilities of Black Duck® SCA and Coverity Static Analysis, Software Risk Manager™, and the Black Duck Polaris® Platform, without breaking established workflows. Security teams maintain control over pipeline-based tests while developers cultivate risk awareness directly in the IDE.
Included
with Coverity Static Analysis, Black Duck SCA, Software Risk Manager, and the Polaris Platform.
Solution terms vary.
See Coverity Static Analysis, Black Duck SCA, Software Risk Manager, or the Polaris Platform for details.