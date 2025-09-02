Reduce Friction in Your DevSecOps Program

Organizations aim to innovate faster to stay ahead of their competition and meet the needs of their customers. This is often done at the expense of security, which can expose organizations to business risks. To balance both speed and security, organizations must eliminate friction between developer pipelines and disparate security and DevOps tools.

This guide examines the three areas of the SDLC where friction can most easily be addressed using simple, scalable, and flexible application security testing (AST) solutions.

  • How to incorporate new development seamlessly into security testing workflows without impeding developer velocity
  • How to manage automated security testing and policies from a centralized AST platform
  • How to achieve faster remediation with issue management integration, IDE-based feedback from pipeline scans, and developer security training

