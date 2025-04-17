Black Duck Website Privacy Policy

Black Duck, Inc. (“Black Duck”) takes your online privacy on our website seriously. The privacy practices described in this privacy policy (“Privacy”) apply to blackduck.com and to all our other affiliated websites that link to this document as their intended privacy policy (collectively, the “Site”). This Policy does not cover any other data collection or processing, including, without limitation, data collection practices of other websites to which we link to or data that we or our affiliates collect offline or through web pages that do not display a direct link to this Policy.

Please read this Policy to better understand how your personal information may be collected and used as you access various areas of our Site. As described below, your information may be collected by Black Duck, disclosed to third parties, and used by third parties and Black Duck. This Policy describes the information we collect about you and what may happen to that information. Some of the reasons why we collect your personal information include:

Register to access certain parts of the Site

Register to subscribe to newsletters, attend events, participate in classes, or receive information about our products and technology

Participate in discussion forums

Provide registered users a more personalized and meaningful experience on the Site

We occasionally employ other companies and individuals to perform functions on our behalf. Examples include fulfilling orders, sending postal mail and e-mail, hosting data, removing repetitive information from customer lists, analyzing data, providing marketing assistance, and processing credit card payments. These third party service providers have access to personal information needed to perform their functions but may not use it for other purposes. We do not sell, rent, or share customer lists to third parties for their marketing purposes.

Collection of Personally Identifiable Information

REGISTRATION

In order to use certain protected areas of this Site or to request a white paper, you first must complete a registration form and/or create a user name and password. During registration you are required to give contact information (such as name and email address). We may use this information to contact you about the services on our Site in which you have expressed interest. This information may also be disclosed to Black Duck, service providers, affiliates and business partners.

EMPLOYMENT APPLICATIONS

If you submit your resume online for a job opening, we require that you provide certain personally identifiable information, including but not limited to your name, address, phone number, and employment and education history. This information is necessary to process your application and to contact you. If you are offered a job or become employed by Black Duck or one of its direct or indirect subsidiaries, it will also be used for other employment-related purposes. By submitting your resume and any other application materials to us, you agree that we may use such information for recruitment, hiring and employment purposes (including transferring the data to other countries, transferring your information to other companies authorized to perform specific services for Black Duck, and/or other processing relevant to recruitment purposes).

Resumes should include information relevant to your employment history and education. Candidates should not disclose sensitive personal characteristics (gender, height, weight, religion, philosophical or political beliefs, financial data, etc.) in their communications.

SURVEYS OR CONTESTS

From time to time we may provide you the opportunity to participate in contests or surveys on our Site. If you participate, we may request certain personally identifiable information from you. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and you therefore have a choice whether or not to disclose this information. The requested information typically includes contact information (such as name and shipping address), and demographic information (such as zip code).

We use this information to notify contest winners and award prizes, and sometimes to send participants an email newsletter if requested.

In some cases, we may use a third party service provider to conduct these surveys or contests; any such provider is prohibited from using our users’ personally identifiable information for any other purpose.

"EMAIL THIS ARTICLE" REFERRALS

If you choose to use the "Email this article" function (on web pages where it is available) in order to send another person the article, we will ask you for the recipient's email address and your email address. We will automatically send the recipient a one-time email that includes a text-only version of the article. If you provide us with information related to a third party, you must have the authorization to do so.

Collection of Non-Personally Identifiable Information

LOG FILES

As is true of most websites, we gather certain information automatically and store it in log files. This information includes internet protocol (IP) addresses, browser type, internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, operating system, and date/time stamp.

We use this information to analyze trends, to administer the Site, to track users’ movements around the Site, to enhance your experience in using our Site, and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole. This information is used to better understand and improve the usability, performance and effectiveness of the Site.

COOKIES

Some web pages use “cookies,” which are small files saved on your computer. Cookies help us recognize your user preferences and can improve your future web visits. You can set your web browser to notify you when you are receiving a cookie and choose to reject it. However, rejecting cookies may affect the performance of the Site and prevent you from accessing certain information.

Additionally, we may also permit third-party vendors, such as Google, to place cookies in your browser so that we may advertise our products to you on other websites that you may visit. You can opt out of Google’s use of cookies by visiting Google’s Ads Settings page: http://www.google.com/settings/ads; you can also opt-out from many other third-party vendors’ use of cookies by visiting the Network Advertising Initiative’s Consumer Opt-Out page: http://www.networkadvertising.org/choices/#completed.



Communications

SPECIAL OFFERS AND UPDATES

We may occasionally send you information on products, services, and training or events that might be of interest to you.

Out of respect for your privacy, we present the option not to receive these types of communications. Please see the "Choice and Opt-out" section of this Policy.

NEWSLETTERS

If you wish to subscribe to our newsletter(s), we will use your name and email address to send the newsletter to you. Out of respect for your privacy, we provide you a way to unsubscribe. Please see the "Choice and Opt-out" section.

SERVICE-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENTS

We may send you strictly service-related announcements on occasions when we feel it is necessary to do so. For instance, if you are a customer and we have a support announcement related to the product you are using, we might send you an email. Because these communications are not promotional, the Choice and Opt-out provision does not apply.

Information Sharing and Disclosure

PERSONALLY IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION

We may occasionally disclose personally identifiable information with third parties acting as either agents or service providers acting on our behalf.

AGENTS & SERVICE PROVIDERS

We may use an outside shipping company to fulfill orders, and a credit card processing company to bill you for services. We use other third parties to provide certain specific services on our Site, such as discussion forums and registration for certain classes and events.

When you sign up for these particular services, we may disclose your personal information as necessary with authorized third party agents or contractors in order to provide the requested service or transaction. For example, if we need to ship something to you, we must disclose your name and address with a shipping company.

We only provide third party agents and service providers with the minimum amount of personal information necessary to complete the requested service or transaction. We do not permit these companies to share or use personally identifiable information for any other purposes.

LEGALLY REQUIRED DISCLOSURES

We reserve the right to disclose your personally identifiable information as required by law and when we believe that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights and/or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or legal process.

DISCUSSION FORUMS

Any personally identifiable information you provide to Black Duck in the registration process for a discussion forum or user forum (“Discussion Forum”) shall be kept confidential. However, if you use a Discussion Forum on this Site, you should be aware that any personally identifiable information you post in a publicly viewable area there can be read, collected, or used by other users of these forums, and could be used to send you unsolicited messages. We are not responsible for the use by others of personally identifiable information you choose to submit in these forums.

LINKS TO OTHER SITES

This Site contains links to other websites that are not owned or controlled by Black Duck. Please be aware that we are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other websites. When you leave our Site, we encourage you to be aware and to read the privacy statements of each and every website that collects personally identifiable information.

Access to Personally Identifiable Information

We need your help in keeping the personally identifiable information you disclose to us accurate and up to date. Please notify us of any changes.

CHOICE AND OPT-OUT

If you no longer wish to receive a particular newsletter and promotional communication, you may opt out of receiving it by following the instructions included in each respective newsletter or communication, or by accessing Black Duck’s Subscriptions Center. Please note that other data recipients have their own data privacy policies, which may differ from ours, and you would have to contact them separately with respect to opt-out requests.

Security

Transmissions over the Internet are never 100% secure or error-free. However, security of your personal information is important to us. When you enter sensitive information (such as a credit card number) on our registration forms, we encrypt that information using secure socket layer technology (SSL). We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it.

It is your responsibility to safeguard any password and user ID you use to access the Site and to notify us immediately at [email protected] if you ever suspect that this password or user ID has been compromised. You are solely responsible for any unauthorized use of the Site conducted via your password and user ID.

Effective Date and Changes

This Policy is effective October 1, 2024. If we decide to change this Policy, we may post those changes to the privacy policy URL, and other places we deem appropriate so that you are aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it.

We reserve the right to modify this Policy at any time, so please review it frequently. If we make material changes to this Policy, we will post the revised Policy here. When you visit the Site, you are accepting the current version of this Policy as posted on the Site at that time.

Contact Us

If you have any questions or suggestions regarding our Policy, please contact us at [email protected].