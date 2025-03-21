2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Black Duck Is a Leader for the Seventh Year in a Row

Black Duck® Placed Highest for Ability to Execute and Furthest to the Right for Completeness of Vision

We are a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Application Security Testing (AST) for the seventh year in a row. Based on our Ability to Execute and our Completeness of Vision, we are positioned highest and furthest right in the Leaders Quadrant among the 12 AST vendors evaluated by Gartner.

Download the report to learn why  

  • Security and risk management leaders should focus on rapid and accurate testing for a variety of applications.
  • Enterprise DevOps and cloud-native application initiatives continue to drive AST evolution.
  • Securing the software supply chain is a critical capability for AST providers.
A Magic Quadrant™ Leader 7 Years Running

2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner observes that the evolution of the AST market is largely driven by the need to support enterprise DevSecOps and cloud-native application initiatives. Customers require offerings that provide high-assurance, high-value findings, while not slowing down development efforts unnecessarily. Clients expect offerings to fit into the development process at an earlier stage, with testing often driven by developers, rather than security specialists."

Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" by Mark Horvath, Dale Gardner, Manjunath Bhat, Ravisha Chugh, Angela Zhao, May 17, 2023

