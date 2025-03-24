 

Coverity is a cornerstone in building secure C code as part of our security development lifecycle."

Uwe Sodan

|

TIP Governance, Code Analysis Team Lead SAP

SFR chose Seeker to help prevent code vulnerabilities of web applications and obtain real-time results for quick remediation."

Robert Cohen

|

Validation & security director at SFR

Black Duck met Entersekt’s checklist of what we needed in an open source vulnerability management solution better than any other vendor."

Philip Botha

|

Quality assurance manager at Entersekt

Black Duck and Software Risk Manager have provided the results we’re looking for. We can get results from all the tools we use consolidated into one place, and get the results filtered down to only the information we need."

Rajesh Subramani

|

Application security engineer at CGI

Black Duck named as a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Application Security Testing

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved