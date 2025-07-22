·      Defensics® Fuzzing is a comprehensive, versatile, automated black box fuzzer that enables organizations to efficiently and effectively discover and remediate security weaknesses in software.

A comprehensive fuzzing framework

  • The generational fuzzer takes an intelligent, targeted approach to negative testing.
  • Advanced file and protocol template fuzzers enable users to build their own test cases.
  • The SDK allows expert users to use the Defensics framework to develop their own test cases.
Fuzz testing is experiencing a resurgence

30 years

The number of years fuzzing has been a proven security and quality testing technique

25.5 billion

The number of connected devices expected to be used by 2025

Fuzz testing smarter with the Defensics platform

The Defensics platform is a comprehensive, flexible fuzzing tool out of the box that enables users of all fuzzing proficiency levels to employ this powerful security testing technique.

Test faster with Defensics test suites

Browse the Defensics library of 300+ pre-built fuzz testing suites, which are continuously maintained by our team of engineers to include more RFCs, more specifications, and more protocols, file formats, and interfaces.

Fits into most development life cycles

Defensics contains workflows that enable it to fit almost any environment. Whether you employ a traditional SDL or a CI development life cycle, we fit into your development process early, enabling you to catch and remediate vulnerabilities in a more cost-effective manner.

Detailed, data-rich reports for efficient remediation

Our comprehensive reports include contextualized logs that detail the protocol path and message sequences, vulnerability mapping to industry standards such as CWE and injection type, and single test cases so you can re-create each issue and verify the fix. You can also generate remediation packages for your suppliers to facilitate secure, collaborative remediation across the supply chain.
Scale fuzz testing with automation

From scanning for the test target to determining the number of layers to connect to, Defensics offers a rich set of APIs for flexible, scalable automation to meet all your needs.

A versatile fuzzer that fits any team’s needs

Procurement

Defensics is a black box fuzzer, meaning it doesn’t require source code to run. With Defensics, users can secure their cyber supply chain to ensure the interoperability, robustness, quality, and security of software and devices before introducing them into IT or lab environments.

Development

Defensics fits nearly any development workflow—whether in a traditional SDL or CI environment. Its API and data export capabilities also enable it to integrate with surrounding technologies, making it a true plug-and-play fuzzer.

Quality Assurance

Fuzz testing aims to address the infinite space problem: There are endless ways to misuse software. Defensics’ intelligent, targeted approach to fuzzing allows organizations to ensure software security without compromising product innovation, increasing time to market, or inflating operational costs.

Security

Black box fuzzing is one of the top fuzzing security techniques used by adversaries. Use Defensics to uncover zero-day and unknown vulnerabilities before they lead to costly patches and recalls.

Properly executed fuzzing techniques can provide a low-cost, efficient means of finding vulnerabilities, covering more code paths and value iterations than a manual analysis can perform in a short period of time."

Bow Sineath

|

Director of technology at Alpha Defense Co.

Buy protocols tailored to your market needs

Choose from ﬁve new vertical solution bundles from Defensics

