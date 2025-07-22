The number of years fuzzing has been a proven security and quality testing technique
The Defensics platform is a comprehensive, flexible fuzzing tool out of the box that enables users of all fuzzing proficiency levels to employ this powerful security testing technique.
Browse the Defensics library of 300+ pre-built fuzz testing suites, which are continuously maintained by our team of engineers to include more RFCs, more specifications, and more protocols, file formats, and interfaces.
Defensics contains workflows that enable it to fit almost any environment. Whether you employ a traditional SDL or a CI development life cycle, we fit into your development process early, enabling you to catch and remediate vulnerabilities in a more cost-effective manner.
From scanning for the test target to determining the number of layers to connect to, Defensics offers a rich set of APIs for flexible, scalable automation to meet all your needs.
Defensics is a black box fuzzer, meaning it doesn’t require source code to run. With Defensics, users can secure their cyber supply chain to ensure the interoperability, robustness, quality, and security of software and devices before introducing them into IT or lab environments.
Defensics fits nearly any development workflow—whether in a traditional SDL or CI environment. Its API and data export capabilities also enable it to integrate with surrounding technologies, making it a true plug-and-play fuzzer.
Fuzz testing aims to address the infinite space problem: There are endless ways to misuse software. Defensics’ intelligent, targeted approach to fuzzing allows organizations to ensure software security without compromising product innovation, increasing time to market, or inflating operational costs.
Black box fuzzing is one of the top fuzzing security techniques used by adversaries. Use Defensics to uncover zero-day and unknown vulnerabilities before they lead to costly patches and recalls.
Properly executed fuzzing techniques can provide a low-cost, efficient means of finding vulnerabilities, covering more code paths and value iterations than a manual analysis can perform in a short period of time."
Bow Sineath|
Director of technology at Alpha Defense Co.
