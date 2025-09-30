Fuzz testing is a mandatory step in the software development process for many industries because of its proven success in quickly identifying bugs and vulnerabilities. The automotive sector is no exception. But automotive systems are often more complicated and interconnected than those used in other industries. As a result, without proper instrumentation, many unknown vulnerabilities and potential issues cannot be identified.

This white paper focuses on fuzz testing the connected car, especially in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems and telematics units. We present the concept of the Agent Instrumentation Framework as a way to better instrument these systems to allow for more efficient and accurate fuzz testing.

Inside you'll find: