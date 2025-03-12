The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Put security in the driver’s seat

Modern vehicles increasingly serve as mobile access points to sensitive personal data, and manufacturers cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to vehicle security. Weaknesses in source code and hardware design, unpatched vulnerabilities, and inadequate system security processes can all put your vehicle—and your customers’ data—at risk.

Securing the Modern Vehicle: A Study of Automotive Industry Cybersecurity Practices

Get the report

Uphold security during development and testing

Our proven methodologies and automated solutions will strengthen your security posture at every stage of the system development lifecycle and across your software supply chain.

  • In design: Identify risky design flaws, control defects, and asset vulnerabilities.
  • In development: Detect third-party components, security vulnerabilities, license use, and critical defects and weaknesses in code.

Manage risk across the SDLC and supply chain

Our approach to automotive system security is grounded in the fundamentals of technology risk management. We support the distinct needs of the auto industry with these critical activities:

  • CAN bus (controller area network) analysis, fuzzing, capture, and reverse engineering
  • AUTOSAR (Automotive Open System Architecture)
  • Vehicle ecosystem threat modeling and architectural risk analysis
  • Embedded code reviews, penetration testing, and reverse engineering
  • Communications interface testing (onboard, wireless, dealer, manufacturing)
  • Telematics, infotainment, and head-unit testing
  • Certificate, encryption, key store, analysis, and testing
  • Program design and development
  • Embedded security training

Achieve excellence in automotive system security

Software testing tools

Get access to industry-leading tools for SCA, static code analysis, fuzz testing and protocol testing, and interactive application security testing.

Learn more

Embedded application security testing

Verify the functionality and security of embedded systems, and identify vulnerabilities in the embedded software stack.

Learn more

Penetration testing

Eliminate vulnerabilities in your application’s business logic and APIs.

Learn more

Software composition analysis

Detect open source components, track and remediate vulnerabilities, identify third-party licenses, and set policies to avoid noncompliance.

Learn more

Architecture and design

Uncover architectural, design, and system defects and flaws with security testing and threat modeling.

Learn more

Build security in programs

We offer the BSIMM, the Maturity Action Plan, security metrics, and software security initiative programs.

Learn more

Mobile application security testing

Analyze mobile client-side and server-side application components and functionality using a suite of proprietary static and dynamic analysis tools.

Learn more

Training

Create a training program from our catalog of security courses delivered as instructor-led, eLearning, and virtual classes.

Learn more

Dynamic application security testing

Identify security vulnerabilities while web applications are running.

Learn more

Cloud security

Run applications securely in the cloud.

Learn more

Auto industry participation

To practice our commitment to the evolution and adoption of cyber security best practices in the automotive industry, we contribute to a range of industry groups:

SAE International

ISO/TS 16949

MISRA

Automotive Grade Linux
UL Safety Compliance
DEKRA safety compliance

Secure automotive software development in the age of ISO/SAE

Watch the webinar
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved