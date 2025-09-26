Securing the Modern Vehicle

A Study of Automotive Industry Cybersecurity Practices

For far too long, we’ve lacked the data needed to fully understand how effective the automotive industry is at addressing the software security risks inherent in connected, software-enabled vehicles. Black Duck and SAE International partnered to commission this independent survey of the current cybersecurity practices in the automotive industry to fill this information gap. 

Some key findings:

  1. Software security is not keeping pace with technology in the auto industry.
  2. Software in the automotive supply chain presents a major risk.
  3. Connected vehicles have unique security issues.

This report outlines the main organizational, technical, testing, and supply chain challenges the automotive industry faces and introduces solutions for addressing them.

