Black Duck offers product services that help your team ramp up fast and recognize the value of your security investment even faster. From guided onboarding to specialized implementation services, our Black Duck team is committed to providing product services that mature and grow with your evolving business needs.
Black Duck supports a variety of technical environments and workflows. Product services are delivered in three different models: onboarding packages, expert services, and custom solutions.
Onboarding packages are available in multiple tiers so you can match your implementation requirements to a service level right-sized to your business needs. Packages include installation and integration setup, configuration support, and training delivery plans.
At the conclusion of each implementation, you will also receive an onboarding success roadmap designed to help you achieve long-term success with your security tools.
Expert services give you the flexibility to engage with our Black Duck deployment support team on a schedule that works for you. Utilize prepaid hours to onboard new teams, solicit expert guidance, or mature an existing deployment in your organization.
Custom solutions offer more-tailored delivery with customized implementation options. Each project consists of a personalized proposal outlining agreed-upon resources and deliverables that match your organization’s unique goals.
Support newly purchased AppSec tools with the Black Duck Client Services team.
Engage us to expand your existing deployment, build custom integrations, or optimize your technical architecture and workflows to capture new efficiencies throughout your technology stack.
Receive personalized strategic and technical help from our experienced global team.
If a project requires broader services, Black Duck has over 400 security experts who can craft a solution specific to each customer. Black Duck consultants help organizations evaluate, stand up, and mature a multitude of software security programs and initiatives.