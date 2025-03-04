The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Black Duck offers product services that help your team ramp up fast and recognize the value of your security investment even faster. From guided onboarding to specialized implementation services, our Black Duck team is committed to providing product services that mature and grow with your evolving business needs. 

Determine which product services fit your needs

Black Duck supports a variety of technical environments and workflows. Product services are delivered in three different models: onboarding packages, expert services, and custom solutions.

Onboarding packages
Expert services
Custom solutions
Onboarding packages + -
Black Duck implementation services onboarding flow

Start with a structured and guided onboarding approach

Onboarding packages are available in multiple tiers so you can match your implementation requirements to a service level right-sized to your business needs. Packages include installation and integration setup, configuration support, and training delivery plans.

At the conclusion of each implementation, you will also receive an onboarding success roadmap designed to help you achieve long-term success with your security tools.

Expert services + -
Black Duck deployment support workflow

Deploy and expand your Black Duck tools throughout your organization

Expert services give you the flexibility to engage with our Black Duck deployment support team on a schedule that works for you. Utilize prepaid hours to onboard new teams, solicit expert guidance, or mature an existing deployment in your organization. 

Custom solutions + -
Black Duck custom solutions deployment workflow

Tackle complex or unique implementations with a tailored delivery plan

Custom solutions offer more-tailored delivery with customized implementation options. Each project consists of a personalized proposal outlining agreed-upon resources and deliverables that match your organization’s unique goals.

Support for all stages in your software journey

Start

Onboarding and implementation

Support newly purchased AppSec tools with the Black Duck Client Services team.

Manage

Premium and designated support

Access greater support coverage, enhanced services for critical issues, and designated teams.

Optimize

Expert services

Engage us to expand your existing deployment, build custom integrations, or optimize your technical architecture and workflows to capture new efficiencies throughout your technology stack.

Start

Getting started guides

Set up, configure, and onboard security tools with Black Duck Academy, guides, and documentation.

Manage

Customer success team

Receive personalized strategic and technical help from our experienced global team.

Optimize

Customer community

Grow your product knowledge and get the most out of our deployment support by interacting with a rich community of resources and peers who will help you tackle some of your toughest security questions and problems.

Start

Application security training

Learn and implement best practices for securing code with our interactive coursework.

Manage

Security tool troubleshooting

Resolve any technical questions by browsing support resources or connecting directly with the support team by submitting a ticket.

Optimize

Black Duck Academy

Stay on top of the latest features releases for your tools, and make sure you know how to use and implement them with fresh how-to courses hosted on Black Duck Academy.

Looking for services beyond Black Duck tools?

If a project requires broader services, Black Duck has over 400 security experts who can craft a solution specific to each customer. Black Duck consultants help organizations evaluate, stand up, and mature a multitude of software security programs and initiatives. 

Build out your next strategy or plan

Our consulting team can help you:
 
  • Create a Maturity Action Plan (MAP) to remediate identified security gaps
  • Intelligently map out software security into SDLCs to drive CI/CD initiatives
  • Provide guidance and a plan on moving to and securing applications in the cloud
  • Construct a process to thoughtfully manage open source software
Additional support resources

Premium and Designated Support

