Black Duck offers Premium Support and Designated Support Engineer programs for customers in need of expedited response times and more specialized technical, tactical, and operational knowledge.
All customers can access standard technical support when they purchase a Black Duck license. For customers with mission- critical or distributed development environments, Premium Support programs can provide the greater levels of coverage you need.
Avoid downtime for mission-critical applications with 24-hour premium support, accelerated response times, and expedited escalation to engineering.
Reduce time to problem resolution with proactive case management, rapid root cause diagnosis, and corrective action planning.
Receive personalized, hands-on guidance from a designated engineer who advocates for all your support needs, and gain access to internal subject matter experts.
|Task and Activities
|Standard
|Premium
|Premium Support Plus
Coverage
U.S./Canada: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F*
24/5 M-F**
24/7
P1 Service Level Objective (SLO)
24 hours
4 hours
4 hours
Phone support
Case tracking and monitoring
Case management via community
Case management via community
Case management via community
Access to documentation
Access to knowledgebase
Access to support community
Prioritized case
Expedited response times
VPN remote access
*Coverage hours are in local time. Global and multiregion customers must select a designated time zone to determine their local support hours. Closed on public holidays.
** Friday workweek ends at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Closed on public holidays.
Gain access to a designated remote support specialist and product expert with Black Duck Designated Support Engineer (DSE) and Premium Support programs.
The DSE is a customer’s single point of contact for support needs, managing all cases with direct access to Black Duck internal teams to expedite time to resolution. The DSE program provides customers with up to 10 hours per week with a named support engineer.
From self-serve resources to our dedicated team, Black Duck provides support for all stages of your AppSec journey.
Access self-serve product education, documentation, and peer support in the customer community.Go to the Community
Achieve long-term success with your CSM, the key advocate for your needs at Black Duck.
Resolve your support tickets with complimentary product and service assistance from a TSE.
Obtain fast, personalized assistance from your assigned support contact and product DSE.