Black Duck offers Premium Support and Designated Support Engineer programs for customers in need of expedited response times and more specialized technical, tactical, and operational knowledge.

Select the right support program for your service level requirements

All customers can access standard technical support when they purchase a Black Duck license. For customers with mission- critical or distributed development environments, Premium Support programs can provide the greater levels of coverage you need.

Keep mission-critical applications running

<p>Reduce time to problem resolution with proactive case management, rapid root cause diagnosis, and corrective action planning.</p>

Discover resolutions quicker with proactive case management

<p>Receive personalized, hands-on guidance from a designated engineer who advocates for all your support needs, and gain access to internal subject matter experts.</p>

Access designated resources and expertise

Comparing the support programs

Task and Activities Standard Premium Premium Support Plus

Coverage

U.S./Canada: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F*
Other countries: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F*

24/5 M-F**

24/7

P1 Service Level Objective (SLO)

24 hours

4 hours

4 hours

Phone support

Case tracking and monitoring

Case management via community

Case management via community

Case management via community

Access to documentation

Access to knowledgebase

Access to support community

Prioritized case

Expedited response times

  • 24/5 access
  • Follow-the-sun approach for critical issues
  • Expedited case escalation
  • 24/7 access
  • Follow-the-sun approach for critical issues
  • Expedited case escalation

VPN remote access

  • Available with optional DSE
  • Available with optional DSE

*Coverage hours are in local time. Global and multiregion customers must select a designated time zone to determine their local support hours. Closed on public holidays.
** Friday workweek ends at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Closed on public holidays.

The DSE is a customer's single point of contact for support needs, managing all cases with direct access to internal teams to expedite time to resolution. The DSE program provides customers with up to 10 hours per week with a named support engineer.

In need of a designated support resource?

Gain access to a designated remote support specialist and product expert with Black Duck Designated Support Engineer (DSE) and Premium Support programs.

The DSE is a customer’s single point of contact for support needs, managing all cases with direct access to Black Duck internal teams to expedite time to resolution. The DSE program provides customers with up to 10 hours per week with a named support engineer.

Meet your support team

From self-serve resources to our dedicated team, Black Duck provides support for all stages of your AppSec journey.

Customer Community

Access self-serve product education, documentation, and peer support in the customer community.

Go to the Community

Customer Success Manager (CSM)

Achieve long-term success with your CSM, the key advocate for your needs at Black Duck.

Technical Support Engineer (TSE)

Resolve your support tickets with complimentary product and service assistance from a TSE.

Designated Support Engineer (DSE)

Obtain fast, personalized assistance from your assigned support contact and product DSE.

