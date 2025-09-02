Application vulnerabilities are a primary target for hackers. But the complexity and pace of modern application development makes effective detection and remediation of security issues increasingly difficult. Black Duck® gives teams the tools they need to address security weaknesses and vulnerabilities in proprietary and third-party code, in any software, at every stage of the application life cycle.

No one AppSec tool does it all

To succeed, you need a holistic approach, integrating multiple security analysis techniques throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC). 
Open source
Proprietary code and frameworks
Web UI / service interface
Open source + -

Software composition analysis

Open source is the foundation of most applications, often contributing over 75% of the code. You need a reliable software composition analysis solution to help you track all the open source in your software, so your applications aren't compromised by hackers targeting vulnerabilities (CVEs) in widely used components like Log4J.

Proprietary code and frameworks + -

Static analysis

Most developers aren't security experts. Easy-to-make coding mistakes can have major impacts if they expose security weaknesses (CWEs). You need fast and accurate static analysis to enable your developers to quickly find and fix security defects as they code.

Web UI / service interface + -

Interactive and dynamic analysis

Some vulnerabilities are only detectable once the application is up and running. Even if you’re running static and software composition analysis, you also need interactive and dynamic analysis to test your applications, web services, protocols, and APIs for runtime vulnerabilities.

Confidently tackle security from all angles

Combine multiple analysis techniques to comprehensively test any application, service, or container

Comprehensively test any application

No single AppSec solution can do it all. Black Duck application security testing tools and services enable you to combine multiple analysis techniques to comprehensively test any application, service, or container.

Shift application security left

Your developers are the first line of defense against security weaknesses and vulnerabilities. Enable them to find and fix security defects as they code with Code Sight™ IDE integration

Build security into your automated SDLC

Your development processes are automated. Your application security testing should be, too. Integrate and automate testing easily with built-in SCM, CI, and issue-tracking integrations with the Black Duck Polaris® Platform.

Track and manage security risks and progress across your portfolio

Your AppSec teams struggle to get a true picture of software risks. Software Risk Manager™ provides a single, centralized platform that can connect and integrate with existing security and development tools and workflows. Get detailed analytics on productivity metrics, risk scoring, and issue trends.

SRM team productivity dashboard

Build security into your SDLC with Black Duck

Black Duck Polaris™ Platform

SaaS application security platform

Get integrated cloud-based AppSec testing optimized for DevSecOps.

Static application security testing solutions

Static application security testing (SAST)

Find and fix security vulnerabilities and quality issues in your code as it's being developed.

Code Sight

IDE plugin

Enable developers to find and fix security defects in the IDE, without slowing down.

Application Security Posture Management

Application security posture management (ASPM)

Manage application security testing across your teams and tools.

dynamic analysis tools

Dynamic application security testing (DAST)

Get easy-to-use web application security testing, optimized for developers.

Defensics fuzz testing

Fuzz testing

Test APIs and services for common security weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

Black Duck software composition analysis

Software composition analysis (SCA)

Detect and manage open source risks in development and production.

interactive application security testing

Interactive application security testing (IAST)

Identify runtime vulnerabilities that expose sensitive data with near-zero false positives.

Learn why Black Duck is a leader in AppSec testing

Datasheet

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

See why Black Duck is a Leader

The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q2 2023

See why Black Duck is an SCA Leader

Gartner Critical Capabilities for AppSec Testing

Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing

Learn why Black Duck received the highest scores across five use cases

