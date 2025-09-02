Application vulnerabilities are a primary target for hackers. But the complexity and pace of modern application development makes effective detection and remediation of security issues increasingly difficult. Black Duck® gives teams the tools they need to address security weaknesses and vulnerabilities in proprietary and third-party code, in any software, at every stage of the application life cycle.
Open source is the foundation of most applications, often contributing over 75% of the code. You need a reliable software composition analysis solution to help you track all the open source in your software, so your applications aren't compromised by hackers targeting vulnerabilities (CVEs) in widely used components like Log4J.
Most developers aren't security experts. Easy-to-make coding mistakes can have major impacts if they expose security weaknesses (CWEs). You need fast and accurate static analysis to enable your developers to quickly find and fix security defects as they code.
Some vulnerabilities are only detectable once the application is up and running. Even if you’re running static and software composition analysis, you also need interactive and dynamic analysis to test your applications, web services, protocols, and APIs for runtime vulnerabilities.
No single AppSec solution can do it all. Black Duck application security testing tools and services enable you to combine multiple analysis techniques to comprehensively test any application, service, or container.
Your developers are the first line of defense against security weaknesses and vulnerabilities. Enable them to find and fix security defects as they code with Code Sight™ IDE integration.
Your development processes are automated. Your application security testing should be, too. Integrate and automate testing easily with built-in SCM, CI, and issue-tracking integrations with the Black Duck Polaris® Platform.
Your AppSec teams struggle to get a true picture of software risks. Software Risk Manager™ provides a single, centralized platform that can connect and integrate with existing security and development tools and workflows. Get detailed analytics on productivity metrics, risk scoring, and issue trends.
Get integrated cloud-based AppSec testing optimized for DevSecOps.Learn more
Find and fix security vulnerabilities and quality issues in your code as it's being developed.Learn more
Enable developers to find and fix security defects in the IDE, without slowing down.Learn more
Manage application security testing across your teams and tools.Learn more
Get easy-to-use web application security testing, optimized for developers.Learn more
Test APIs and services for common security weaknesses and vulnerabilities.Learn more
Detect and manage open source risks in development and production.Learn more
Identify runtime vulnerabilities that expose sensitive data with near-zero false positives.Learn more
See why Black Duck is an SCA LeaderLearn more
Learn why Black Duck received the highest scores across five use casesLearn more