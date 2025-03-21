Black Duck is a Leader in the 2024 Forrester Wave™ for SCA

Black Duck® has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q4 2024, based on an evaluation of Black Duck® SCA, our software composition analysis (SCA) solution.

Based on an evaluation conducted by an independent research firm, this report evaluated the top 10 SCA providers against 25 criteria grouped into two high-level categories.

Current offering

Strategy

The report includes how SCA providers were evaluated based on their comprehensive, enterprise-class SCA capabilities, including their ability to prioritize and remediate open source license risk and vulnerabilities, integrate with common SDLC automation tools, generate Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), and more.