AI coding assistants like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT are game-changers for developers, helping them innovate and deliver software faster than ever before. Black Duck solutions can help you get the most from AI-generated code while managing the risks
at the speed developers require for AI-powered pipelines.
AI coding assistants are now heavily embedded in developer workflows, both as plug-ins and via APIs from within popular IDEs and CI platforms. Leveraging large language models (LLMs) that are trained on thousands of open source projects and millions of lines of publicly available source code, AI code generators also reference vast collections of weak, vulnerable, and legally fraught code snippets.
With a simple prompt to AI code generators, developers can inadvertently turn issues with third-party code into issues with your code.
Most AI coding tools can’t detect security or quality issues in their training code. Further, as developers focus on speed, they often overlook common weaknesses or are unaware of vulnerable components declared in AI-generated code.
AI code generators can produce code that is an exact copy of code from a licensed open source project. When this happens, you can be subject to potential IP infringement or usage requirements. Developers are usually unable to assist, lacking legal expertise or visibility into the source of these AI-generated code snippets.
Eliminate implicit trust in AI code generators, which lack security risk awareness and software license comprehension. Black Duck solutions allow developers the freedom to run with AI coding assistants while establishing automated safety nets that reflect the needs and standards of AppSec teams—all part of a closed-loop system for DevSecOps.
Ensure that the output of AI coding assistants is secure, high-quality, and compliant with your standards for risk tolerance before it is committed into your codebase. Black Duck Polaris™ Platform
AppSec testing is useless if developers avoid it and AI coding assistants flood security backlogs. Developers are front-line contributors to software security and deserve tools that help them write better code and fix issues before they miss project deadlines. Black Duck® Polaris Assist™
AI coding assistants, or your own developers, might incorporate smaller parts of code from copyrighted open source projects. Code snippet analysis is your best way to safeguard projects, even when developers lack legal expertise. Black Duck’s open source snippet API
Reduce the friction between AppSec, developers, and AI. Provide resources that make secure code the default for your projects as part of existing workflows. Code Sight™ IDE Plug-in
One thing is for sure: The partnership between developers and AI coding assistants means more code, more velocity, and bigger vulnerability backlogs to triage. You need automated security gates integrated across the SDLC and CI/CD pipeline that can step in when your security team can’t, without losing sight of your AppSec risk posture.
With Black Duck, you can build scalable security into your DevOps workflows so your developer teams can build faster with AI—while staying secure.
