The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

AI coding assistants like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT are game-changers for developers, helping them innovate and deliver software faster than ever before. Black Duck solutions can help you get the most from AI-generated code while managing the risks
at the speed developers require for AI-powered pipelines.

AI coding assistants bring out the best, and worst, in software

AI coding assistants are now heavily embedded in developer workflows, both as plug-ins and via APIs from within popular IDEs and CI platforms. Leveraging large language models (LLMs) that are trained on thousands of open source projects and millions of lines of publicly available source code, AI code generators also reference vast collections of weak, vulnerable, and legally fraught code snippets.

With a simple prompt to AI code generators, developers can inadvertently turn issues with third-party code into issues with your code.

Defects and vulnerabilities

Most AI coding tools can’t detect security or quality issues in their training code. Further, as developers focus on speed, they often overlook common weaknesses or are unaware of vulnerable components declared in AI-generated code.

Copyright and license risks

AI code generators can produce code that is an exact copy of code from a licensed open source project. When this happens, you can be subject to potential IP infringement or usage requirements. Developers are usually unable to assist, lacking legal expertise or visibility into the source of these AI-generated code snippets.

Build trust and security in AI coding tools with Black Duck

Eliminate implicit trust in AI code generators, which lack security risk awareness and software license comprehension. Black Duck solutions allow developers the freedom to run with AI coding assistants while establishing automated safety nets that reflect the needs and standards of AppSec teams—all part of a closed-loop system for DevSecOps.

Evolve AppSec at the speed and scale required by AI coding tools

Ensure that the output of AI coding assistants is secure, high-quality, and compliant with your standards for risk tolerance before it is committed into your codebase. Black Duck Polaris™ Platform

  • Provides powerful SAST and SCA capabilities in the IDE, SCM repositories, and CI/CD pipeline
  • Delivers clear fix guidance for developers
  • Offers automated scan and issue management workflows based on workflow triggers and policies
Learn more about Polaris
Fix
Polaris Assist AI generated code reporting

Adopt AI security tools developers want to use

AppSec testing is useless if developers avoid it and AI coding assistants flood security backlogs. Developers are front-line contributors to software security and deserve tools that help them write better code and fix issues before they miss project deadlines. Black Duck® Polaris Assist™

  • Uses AI security tools that scale and perform alongside AI coding tools
  • Clarifies issues, generates fixes, and accelerates time-to-resolution (TTR)
  • Bakes AI-powered fixes into the IDE, dev workflows, and CI/CD pipelines
Learn more about Polaris Assist

Manage IP risks of AI-generated code

AI coding assistants, or your own developers, might incorporate smaller parts of code from copyrighted open source projects. Code snippet analysis is your best way to safeguard projects, even when developers lack legal expertise. Black Duck’s open source snippet API

  • Identifies third-party code snippets and associated license obligations
  • Protects intellectual property and insulates the business from costly litigation
  • Triggers analysis from the IDE, SCM repositories, or CI/CD pipeline
Learn more about Black Duck's snippet API
Detect open Source snippets in AI generated code
A visual of Code Sight dashboard that shows team view of SAST issues.

Empower developers to embrace AI coding tools securely

Reduce the friction between AppSec, developers, and AI. Provide resources that make secure code the default for your projects as part of existing workflows. Code Sight™ IDE Plug-in

  • Runs rapid SAST and SCA automatically or on demand within the IDE
  • Puts clear patch and fix guidance into developers’ hands to abbreviate TTR
  • Keeps AppSec and dev teams in sync and in compliance with central policies and risk reporting
Learn more about Code Sight

Accelerate AppSec to the pace that AI coding tools push your pipeline

One thing is for sure: The partnership between developers and AI coding assistants means more code, more velocity, and bigger vulnerability backlogs to triage. You need automated security gates integrated across the SDLC and CI/CD pipeline that can step in when your security team can’t, without losing sight of your AppSec risk posture.

With Black Duck, you can build scalable security into your DevOps workflows so your developer teams can build faster with AI—while staying secure.

Learn more about Black Duck DevSecOps solutions

"Generative AI will disrupt software coding. Combined with development automation techniques, it can automate up to 30% of the programmers’ work."

Gartner Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence 2023

Learn more about managing the risks of AI

Datasheet

The Rise of AI in Software Development

Watch the webinar series
The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q2 2023

AI widens the gap between security and development

Get strategies for securing your AI-generated code

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

See why Black Duck is a Leader
play button

Understanding OSS security, quality, and license risks

See how Black Duck provides visibility into open source components
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved