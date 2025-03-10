AI coding assistants bring out the best, and worst, in software

AI coding assistants are now heavily embedded in developer workflows, both as plug-ins and via APIs from within popular IDEs and CI platforms. Leveraging large language models (LLMs) that are trained on thousands of open source projects and millions of lines of publicly available source code, AI code generators also reference vast collections of weak, vulnerable, and legally fraught code snippets.

With a simple prompt to AI code generators, developers can inadvertently turn issues with third-party code into issues with your code.