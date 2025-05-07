Four Steps to Evolving DevSecOps at the Speed of AI

The integration of AI into software development is a reality, and ensuring that AI-generated code is secure and compliant is a significant challenge for many organizations. The 2024 “Global State of DevSecOps” report highlights that 26% of organizations have little or no confidence that they are adequately prepared to secure their AI-generated code.

To utilize AI to its full potential while mitigating its risks, organizations must enable development teams to accelerate their AI transformation securely throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC). This guide outlines four essential steps to help evolve DevSecOps practices to keep pace with AI adoption.

Download the guide to learn